40°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Politics and Government

Watchdog probes if DOJ officials tried to overturn election

By Michael Balsamo The Associated Press
January 25, 2021 - 1:28 pm
 
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2019, file photo, Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horow ...
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2019, file photo, Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Horowitz is launching an investigation to examine whether any former or current department officials “engaged in an improper attempt” to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, file)

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department’s inspector general is launching an investigation to examine whether any former or current department officials “engaged in an improper attempt” to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz said Monday that the investigation will investigate allegations concerning the conduct of former and current Justice Department officials but will not extend to other government officials.

The Justice Department watchdog investigation follows a report in The New York Times that a former assistant attorney general, Jeffrey Clark, had been discussing a plan with then-President Donald Trump to oust the acting attorney general and try to challenge the results of the 2020 race by falsely saying there had been widespread election fraud.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer demanded the inspector general launch a probe “into this attempted sedition.” The New York Democrat said it was “unconscionable a Trump Justice Department leader would conspire to subvert the people’s will.”

The watchdog’s probe is part of a growing number of efforts underway to investigate the attempts by Trump and his allies to subvert the election results. The moves culminated in a deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and a second impeachment of Trump, this time for inciting an insurrection. Also on Monday, the voting machine company Dominion Systems filed a defamation suit against Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani for his repeatedly false claims about widespread voting fraud in the election.

Election officials across the country, along with Trump’s former attorney general, William Barr, have confirmed there was no widespread fraud in the election. Republican governors in Arizona and Georgia, key battleground states won by Democrat Joe Biden, also vouched for the integrity of the elections in their states. Nearly all the legal challenges from Trump and his allies have been dismissed by judges, including two tossed by the U.S. Supreme Court.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
No-shows contribute to troubles at Nevada DMV offices
No-shows contribute to troubles at Nevada DMV offices
2
Rollout plan for COVID vaccines leaves many frustrated, confused
Rollout plan for COVID vaccines leaves many frustrated, confused
3
Many CCSD employees turned away from COVID vaccine appointments
Many CCSD employees turned away from COVID vaccine appointments
4
Walgreens, Smith’s take COVID vaccine appointments for older Nevadans
Walgreens, Smith’s take COVID vaccine appointments for older Nevadans
5
1st case of UK coronavirus variant found in Nevada
1st case of UK coronavirus variant found in Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders speaks during a news briefing at the White House in W ...
Sarah Sanders running for Arkansas governor
By Andrew DeMillo The Associated Press

Former White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders is running for Arkansas governor, a source told The Associated Press on Sunday night.

President Joe Biden departs after attending mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Sunday, Jan. ...
Biden to add South Africa in reinstated COVID travel rules
By Aamer Madhani The Associated Press

The South Africa variant has not been discovered in the United States, but another variant — originating in the United Kingdom — has been detected in several states.

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm ...
Several GOP senators oppose impeachment trial
By Mary Clare Jalonick and Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press

House Democrats are hoping that strong Republican denunciations of Trump after the Jan. 6 riot will translate into a conviction and a separate vote to bar Trump from holding office again.