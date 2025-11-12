72°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Politics and Government

What to know about Trump’s plan to give Americans a $2K tariff dividend

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after Vice President JD Vance swore in U.S. Ambassad ...
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after Vice President JD Vance swore in U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
President Donald Trump speaks during an event to mark Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemete ...
President Donald Trump speaks during an event to mark Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
More Stories
A cashier scans groceries, including produce, which is covered by the USDA Supplemental Nutriti ...
Supreme Court extends its order blocking full SNAP payments, with shutdown potentially near an end
The Nevada Legislature flag flies above the Legislative Building in the final days of the 83rd ...
What could be on the Nevada Legislature’s special session agenda?
Assemblymembers Daniele Monroe-Moreno and Sandra Jauregui wave to the crowd on hand to talk ab ...
Final lobbying efforts for Nevada film studios made ahead of special session
The Great Seal of the State of Nevada is hung on a wall in the Nevada Legislature. (Ellen Schmi ...
4 companies planning to expand in Clark County approved for over $1M in tax incentives
By Paul Wiseman Associated Press
November 11, 2025 - 4:48 pm
 

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump boasts that his tariffs protect American industries, lure factories to the United States, raise money for the federal government and give him diplomatic leverage.

Now, he’s claiming they can finance a windfall for American families, too: He’s promising a generous tariff dividend.

The president proposed the idea on his Truth Social media platform Sunday, five days after his Republican Party lost elections in Virginia, New Jersey and elsewhere largely because of voter discontent with his economic stewardship — specifically, the high cost of living.

The tariffs are bringing in so much money, the president posted, that “a dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone.”

Budget experts scoffed at the idea, which conjured memories of the Trump administration’s short-lived plan for DOGE dividend checks financed by billionaire Elon Musk’s federal budget cuts.

“The numbers just don’t check out,″ said Erica York, vice president of federal tax policy at the nonpartisan Tax Foundation.

Details are scarce, including what the income limits would be and whether payments would go to children.

Even Trump’s treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, sounded a bit blindsided by the audacious dividend plan. Appearing Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Bessent said he hadn’t discussed the dividend with the president and suggested that it might not mean that Americans would get a check from the government. Instead, Bessent said, the rebate might take the form of tax cuts.

The tariffs are certainly raising money — $195 billion in the budget year that ended Sept. 30, up 153% from $77 billion in fiscal 2024. But they still account for less than 4% of federal revenue and have done little to dent the federal budget deficit — a staggering $1.8 trillion in fiscal 2025.

Budget wonks say Trump’s dividend math doesn’t work.

John Ricco, an analyst with the Budget Lab at Yale University, reckons that Trump’s tariffs will bring in $200 billion to $300 billion a year in revenue. But a $2,000 dividend — if it went to all Americans, including children — would cost $600 billion. “It’s clear that the revenue coming in would not be adequate,” he said.

Ricco also noted that Trump couldn’t just pay the dividends on his own. They would require legislation from Congress.

Moreover, the centerpiece of Trump’s protectionist trade policies — double-digit taxes on imports from almost every country in the world — may not survive a legal challenge that has reached the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a hearing last week, the justices sounded skeptical about the Trump administration’s assertion of sweeping power to declare national emergencies to justify the tariffs. Trump has bypassed Congress, which has authority under the Constitution to levy taxes, including tariffs.

If the court strikes down the tariffs, the Trump administration may be refunding money to the importers who paid them, not sending dividend checks to American families. (Trump could find other ways to impose tariffs, even if he loses at the Supreme Court; but it could be cumbersome and time-consuming.)

Mainstream economists and budget analysts note that tariffs are paid by U.S. importers who then generally try to pass along the cost to their customers through higher prices.

The dividend plan “misses the mark,” the Tax Foundation’s York said. “If the goal is relief for Americans, just get rid of the tariffs.”

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A Southwest Airlines plane taxis down the runway as others sit at gates at Baltimore/Washington ...
US flight cancellations will likely drag on even after shutdown ends
By Rio Yamat and Josh Funk Associated Press

Air travelers should expect worsening cancellations and delays this week even if the government shutdown ends, as the Federal Aviation Administration rolls out deeper cuts, officials said.

Speaking to reporters, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., responds to Senate Democratic ...
Senate approves bill to end the shutdown in 60-40 vote
By Mary Clare Jalonick, Lisa Mascaro, Kevin Freking Associated Press

The Senate passed legislation Monday to reopen the government, bringing the longest shutdown in history closer to an end as a small group of Democrats ratified a deal with Republicans.

MORE STORIES