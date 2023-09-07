97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Politics and Government

‘What we strive to be’: Las Vegas man honored for pulling elderly man from floodwaters

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2023 - 2:43 pm
 
Updated September 7, 2023 - 2:44 pm
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman presents Arturo Castrejon with a key to the city on Thursday, S ...
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman presents Arturo Castrejon with a key to the city on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Las Vegas City Hall. (City of Las Vegas via X)
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman presents Arturo Castrejon with a key to the city on Thursday, S ...
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman presents Arturo Castrejon with a key to the city on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Las Vegas City Hall. (City of Las Vegas via X)
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman presents Arturo Castrejon with a key to the city on Thursday, S ...
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman presents Arturo Castrejon with a key to the city on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Las Vegas City Hall. (City of Las Vegas via X)

Arturo Castrejon said that even though he doesn’t know how to swim, he didn’t think twice over the weekend when he saw a man drifting through floodwater on an east Las Vegas street.

Castrejon, jumped out of a pickup truck, pulled the elderly victim from the water, and carried him to safety, he told the Las Vegas City Council Wednesday.

“My instinct was to jump and help him,” he said.

For his heroism, Castrejon was given the “key to the city,” a coveted recognition that Mayor Carolyn Goodman said was not awarded often.

“We don’t find humanity as magnificent as you showed that this is what humanity should be about. It’s not about me, it’s not about myself, it’s about helping others and doing for them,” Goodman said.

The rescue, which was caught on video, occurred Saturday afternoon near Pecos and Bonanza roads, Goodman said.

Castrejon and a friend were driving by when Castrejon saw a 74-year-old man being swept by knee-high flood water, Goodman said.

Castrejon then jumped out from a pickup’s window — because the water didn’t let him open the door — and saved the man’s life, Goodman said.

Fast-moving waters over the weekend, caused by heavy monsoon rainfall, proved especially deadly for a 13-year-old boy and a homeless man, both of whom are believed to have drowned in floodwaters. The Las Vegas Fire Department also reported 24 swift-water rescues.

Castrejon said he’d been trying to reunite with the man whose life he saved.

“You are a a remarkable example of what we strive to be,” Goodman said.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com Follow on X @rickytwrites.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Formula 1 to change building name to avoid 1 October shooter affiliation
Formula 1 to change building name to avoid 1 October shooter affiliation
2
State employees union files lawsuit against Lombardo
State employees union files lawsuit against Lombardo
3
New high school start times could be coming in Nevada
New high school start times could be coming in Nevada
4
Racing against winter: Mount Charleston faces major repairs after flood — PHOTOS
Racing against winter: Mount Charleston faces major repairs after flood — PHOTOS
5
Education group seeks to repeal funding for A’s proposed stadium
Education group seeks to repeal funding for A’s proposed stadium
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July ...
Hunter Biden indictment sought before end of September
By Lindsay Whitehurst The Associated Press

Defense attorneys have argued that an agreement sparing Hunter Biden from prosecution on a felony gun charge remains in place.

More stories
13-year-old boy, riding an inner tube, dies in weekend flooding
13-year-old boy, riding an inner tube, dies in weekend flooding
Drowning death suspected after massive rainfall, water rescues in Las Vegas
Drowning death suspected after massive rainfall, water rescues in Las Vegas
‘Turn around, don’t drown’ is a message some people have trouble obeying
‘Turn around, don’t drown’ is a message some people have trouble obeying
‘Water everywhere’: Calls, claims pour in after Labor Day weekend storms
‘Water everywhere’: Calls, claims pour in after Labor Day weekend storms
How do the recent storms stack up to past major floods in Las Vegas?
How do the recent storms stack up to past major floods in Las Vegas?
Floodwaters wash away northeast valley desert landscape
Floodwaters wash away northeast valley desert landscape