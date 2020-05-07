95°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

What you need to know about Nevada’s June primary election

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2020 - 6:14 pm
 

Nevada’s primary election is just over a month away. Here are some common questions related to the June 9 primary:

When is the primary election?

The primary will be June 9, but because of the coronavirus epidemic, the secretary of state and all 17 county voter registrars have decided to conduct the election almost entirely by mail.

What do I have to do to participate?

Nothing. If you are a registered voter, you will get a ballot in the mail automatically. (If you’re not sure if you’re registered, you can check on the secretary of state’s website. You can also register to vote or update your information on that site.)

County officials strongly encourage voters to update their voter registration information with their current address, email and phone number no later than May 12. Officials will use email and telephone to contact voters if there is a problem with their ballot.

You can check if your information is up to date on the secretary of state’s website, or by sending an email to the Clark County elections department at elinfo@ClarkCountyNV.gov or calling the department at 702-455-8683. (Your email address is confidential by law and will not be given to third parties.)

When is the deadline to sign up?

The last day to register to vote or to update your information by mail is May 12. The last day to register or update information online is May 21. You can still register online up until June 4, but if you do, you must vote in person at the Clark County Election Department, and only after presenting ID and proof of residency. The department’s offices are located at 965 Trade Drive, Suite F, North Las Vegas. (Two other in-person voting locations will be announced soon.)

When will I get my ballot?

You should receive a voter packet, including a ballot and return envelope, during the first week of May. If you haven’t received one by May 18, you should contact the Clark County elections department at 702-455-8683.

Where can I find information about the races and candidates?

You can find out about candidates and races on the Review-Journal’s online voter guide.

How do I know what district I live in, and in what races I can vote?

The ballot sent to you will have the races for your particular district. But you can also find out what districts you live in and who your representatives are on the Nevada Legislature’s website or on the R-J’s online voter guide.

How do I return my ballot?

You will fill in the oval bubble next to your preferred candidate’s name with a blue or black ink pen. After you’ve made your choices, put your ballot in the postage-paid envelope that’s been provided. Don’t forget to sign the outside of your envelope! Your vote may be delayed or not counted at all if you don’t sign!

Elections officials strongly urge you to return your ballot by mail. However, you can also drop off your completed ballot at a number of locations around the valley. Addresses and days/hours of operation can be found on the county’s website.

Can I vote in person if I need to?

You may vote in person at one of three designated locations. (The county initially had just one, but is adding two more in response to a lawsuit filed by the state and national Democratic parties and other groups.)

The first location is the Clark County Elections Department at 965 Trade Drive, Suite F, North Las Vegas. Voting takes place every day (including weekends and Memorial Day) from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from May 23 to June 3. Hours are extended to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 4-5. And on primary Election Day, June 9, you can vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There won’t be any voting on the weekend before primary Election Day.

Locations and hours for the other two sites will be announced soon.

What if I blow off all the deadlines, but still want to register or vote on primary Election Day? Can I do that?

Yes, under a change in the law passed during the 2019 Legislature, same day registration is allowed in Nevada. However, you must do so in person on June 9 at the Clark County Elections Department at 965 Trade Drive, Suite F, in North Las Vegas. (You can also register and vote in person on Election Day at the two other locations, once they are announced.)

You will have to provide ID (a Nevada drivers license or ID card with your current address). If your ID doesn’t have your current address, you’ll need to provide proof of residency, such as a military ID, a utility bill, a bank statement, a paycheck or income tax return, a mortgage statement or lease agreement, a car registration or a property tax statement.

If you register online after June 4, or register and vote on Election Day, you will only be allowed to cast a provisional ballot, which will be counted only after officials determine you are an eligible voter and that you only voted once in the primary. Voting more than once is a felony under Nevada law.

What if I have a disability? How can I vote?

You can register to request an electronic ballot through the Nevada Effective Absentee System for Elections (aka EASE) on the secretary of state’s website, at www.NVEASE.gov. If you register to vote by mail by the May 12 deadline (or online by the May 21 deadline) you can call the county elections department at 702-455-8683 to request an electronic ballot.

I still have questions. Where can I get more information?

You can find more information online at the Clark County elections department’s website, at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/vote or by emailing the department at Einfo@ClarkCountyNV.gov or by calling 702-455-8683 or 711 for TTY/TDD devices.

Contact Steve Sebelius at SSebelius@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253. Follow @SteveSebelius on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
‘Mission accomplished’: Henderson councilwoman wants to reopen economy
‘Mission accomplished’: Henderson councilwoman wants to reopen economy
2
Fiore: ‘You are being controlled’ by coronavirus fear
Fiore: ‘You are being controlled’ by coronavirus fear
3
City of Las Vegas considers last resort: Laying off about 200 workers
City of Las Vegas considers last resort: Laying off about 200 workers
4
46 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths reported in Clark County
46 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths reported in Clark County
5
12 new COVID-19 deaths, 65 new cases reported in Clark County
12 new COVID-19 deaths, 65 new cases reported in Clark County
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday it’s still too early to know when the state’s COVID-19 shutdown orders could be lifted or when businesses could start to reopen their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump gives governors 3-phase approach to open US - VIDEO
President Donald Trump declared victory in America’s war against the “invisible enemy” as the president’s Coronavirus Task Force released “Opening up America Again” guidelines. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump names Jacky Rosen to task force on reopening economy - VIDEO
President Donald Trump named Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to be a member of his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group Thursday to advise him on coronavirus policy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president - VIDEO
On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Democratic race for president - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic National Convention postponed - VIDEO
The Democratic National Convention was set to take place over four days in the middle of July. Democratic officials have now confirmed the convention will take place the week of Aug. 17. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson allows immediate sale of alcohol with curbside pickup - VIDEO
The city of Henderson decided Thursday evening to allow alcohol to be sold by restaurants as part of their curbside pickup service during the COVID-19 crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak signs order banning any gathering of 10 or more people - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed a new order banning any gathering of 10 or more people in Nevada in another step the state has taken to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Takeaways from the president's daily briefing on coronavirus - VIDEO
RJ Washington correspondent Debra Saunders talks about today's daily White House news conference regarding the coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 20, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Judicial Department 5 Debate - Video
The Las Vegas Review-Journal hosts a debate between the 3 candidates running for Department 5 in Clark County District Court. Participating are Veronica M. Barisich, Terry A. Coffing and Blair Cowan Parker.
Trump cancels Las Vegas trip because of ‘coronavirus outbreak’ - VIDEO
President Donald Trump canceled planned travel to Las Vegas ‘out of an abundance of caution’ amid virus outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump signs $8.3 billion coronavirus package - VIDEO
President Trump signed a bill providing $8.3 billion in emergency funding to combat the coronavirus outbreaK, Friday, March 6, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sen. Cortez Masto shows support for Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto shows her support for senior state District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench in Nevada. (Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto)
Sen. Rosen supports Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Jacky Rosen shows her support for Nevada Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench. (Sen. Jacky Rosen)
MSNBC’s Chris Matthews resigns following series of controversies - VIDEO
The "Hardball" host announced his departure Monday night, March 2, 2020, effective immediately. The anchor recently came under fire for comparing Sen. Bernie Sanders’ victory in the Nevada caucasus to the Nazi conquest of France in 1940. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Candidates file for office in Clark County - VIDEO
Amy Klobuchar drops out of 2020 presidential race - VIDEO
On March 2, campaign officials announced Amy Klobuchar’s decision to suspend her presidential bid. The news comes on the eve of Super Tuesday and just one day after Pete Buttigieg also announced his decision to depart from the race. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Activist shouts warnings at Nevada Democratic chairman's home - VIDEO
A Southern California activist and supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders spent nearly an hour shouting warnings and condemnations of the Democratic Party through a megaphone at the home of Nevada Democratic Party Chairman William McCurdy II on the eve of last week’s presidential caucuses, prompting him to call the police. (Maria Estrada)
The Nevada caucus in photos
Best shots from the Review-Journal photo staff's coverage of the Nevada Caucus, Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Bernie Sanders announces his Nevada caucus win to supporters in Texas
At a rally in San Antonio, Texas, Bernie Sanders announces winning the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Joe Biden addresses supporters in Las Vegas
Joe Biden energizes a crowd of supporters at the IBEW Hall in Las Vegas after the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Tweet highlights from the 2020 Nevada Democratic caucus
Confusion, flaring tempers and misinformed volunteers highlighted Review-Journal tweets during the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Voters comment on Nevada Democratic caucus - VIDEO
Nevada caucusgoers comment on the process from locations across the Las Vegas Valley, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doolittle Community Center hosts caucuses - VIDEO
The Doolittle Community Center hosted six precincts in one room for the Nevada Democratic caucuses, and voters engaged in debate and discussion about who to lead each precinct, Feb. 22, 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Oasis High School has wait for caucus check-in - VIDEO
James Strange has been waiting in line to caucus for the first time for 45 minutes and some said they have been waiting for an hour at Desert Oasis High School for the Nevada Democratic caucuses. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Conservative guru encourages Republicans to vote in Democratic caucuses - VIDEO
Republican activist Chuck Muth encourages his fellow GOP members to change party affiliation for a day to elect Bernie Sanders. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Nevada Congresswoman Susie Lee at Desert Oasis High School - VIDEO
Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., stopped by the Nevada Democratic caucus at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caucus day in Summerlin - VIDEO
Out-of-state caucus observer Ken Valz speaks about the Nevada Democratic caucuses at Palo Verde High School, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Elizabeth Warren holds rally with Julian Castro
Elizabeth Warren held her Get Out the Caucus Block Party with Secretary Julián Castro at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater.
Anti-Trump Protestors at LVCC Rally - Video
President Trump speaks at a Keep America Great rally as a small group of protesters gather outside the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Democratic candidates Elizabeth Warren and Tom Steyer talk pay for child care workers - Video
Elizabeth Warren and Tom Steyer talk to care in action about the importance of Medicare for All, paid leave and child care. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus and Early Voting - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus discussion with Steve Sebelius about the Nevada Caucus and early voting.
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus Discussion with Steve Sebelius. Join us as we discuss the Nevada Caucus process.
THE LATEST