What you need to know about the new Strip pedestrian bridges law

Have questions about the new law banning stopping on Strip pedestrian bridges? Here are some answers.

A woman stops to pet a dog wearing sunglass as panhandlers and performers occupy spots along the pedestrian bridge leading to New York New York on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. An ordinance prohibiting individuals from stopping, standing or engaging in an activity that causes another person to stop on Strip pedestrian bridges or near escalators, elevators or stairways connected to the bridges begins today. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pedestrians walk along as panhandlers, advertisers and performers occupy spots along the bridge leading from New York New York to the Excalibur on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. An ordinance prohibiting individuals from stopping, standing or engaging in an activity that causes another person to stop on Strip pedestrian bridges or near escalators, elevators or stairways connected to the bridges begins today. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Whether you’re a tourist visiting Las Vegas or a local who works on the Las Vegas Strip, you’ve likely heard about the new law banning stopping or standing on pedestrian bridges.

The county ordinance, which was approved by Clark County commissioners in early January, has caused some confusion and concern since its passage.

Have questions about the new law? Here are some answers.

Is the law in effect?

The ordinance went into effect on Jan. 16, but Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said officers won’t enforce the ordinance until signage informing people of the restrictions are put up by the county.

That signage won’t likely start going up until around the Super Bowl, according to Clark County spokesperson Erik Pappa.

What can’t I do under the new law?

The county ordinance prohibits individuals from stopping, standing or engaging in an activity that causes another person to stop on a Strip pedestrian bridge or any of the escalators, elevators or stairs connected to the bridges.

The restriction also applies to a 20-foot radius surrounding connected stairs, escalators or elevators.

What if I’m waiting to use an escalator or elevator?

Those who are waiting to use an elevator, stairway or escalator are exempted from the ban on stopping or standing.

Can I stop to take a photo of the Strip?

McMahill said officers won’t charge people who are stopping to take photos. The county has also said the ordinance is not meant to prevent tourists and locals from taking photos while on the bridges.

What are the penalties for violating the law?

Individuals who violate the law could be charged with a misdemeanor, which carries a penalty or up to six months in jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.

Why was the law passed?

County officials and police say the ordinance is meant to keep pedestrians safe by ensuring a continuous flow of pedestrian traffic across the bridges.

Opponents to the law, however, argue it violates the First Amendment.

