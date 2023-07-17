What you need to know ahead of the Clark County GOP election

The doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the event starts at 7 p.m. at the Ahern Hotel. In order to vote, members will need their photo ID and two wristbands that the check-in team will give.

From left to right, Eddie Hamilton, Jesse Law and Jill Douglass. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jill Douglass poses for a portrait at her Las Vegas home on June 2, 2023. Douglass is running for chairwoman of the Clark County Republican Party. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Chairman Jesse Law speaks during a meeting with members of the Clark County Republican Party at the Ahern Hotel on Sept. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Eddie Hamilton speaks during a debate-forum at the Henderson Convention Center on March 27, 2017, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Clark County Republican Central Committee on Tuesday will choose the next chairperson of the Clark County Republican Party, who will lead the party in Nevada’s most populous county through the 2024 election.

Chairman Jesse Law faces two challengers: Jill Douglass, president of the Battle Born Republican Women of Southern Nevada, and Eddie Hamilton, a member of the party who recently tossed his hat into the ring.

Law was facing more challengers, but they backed out to join forces with Douglass. One of them, John Bruchhagen, is running for vice chair alongside Douglass. Below are short profiles on each of the candidates.

Jesse Law

Law was first elected to chair the county party in 2021. He was the state party’s political director and a former Trump White House employee. He joined the Clark County Republican Party in 2007 and served from 2010 to 2017 as an elected representative of Clark County to the Nevada Republican Central Committee.

He has unfinished business for the members of the party, he said. In his first year as chair, the county party was in litigation with a rival Republican faction, and many things were “start-stop,” Law said. He wants to focus on building the county party, defeating the Democrats and creating unity.

“We’re going to fundraise, we’re going to have a dedicated grassroots precinct program with very specific goals,” Law said. “We’re going to do candidate development and messaging (and) give our community a product that it deserves.”

Jill Douglass

Douglass, a Florida native who moved to Nevada in 1994, has more than 30 years of experience in insurance and financial services as the agency vice president of an insurance company.

Her goals, if elected, are to encourage more Republicans to vote and help more Republicans get elected to offices. She said she also has ideas to improve the county party’s fundraising and bring “fiscal health” to the party, and she wants to improve the party’s messaging and branding.

“I’m not running for any self-serving reasons,” Douglass said. “I’m focused strictly on ‘How do we bring the party together?’”

Eddie Hamilton

Hamilton, a retired manufacturing engineer executive, has been a central committee member of the Clark County Republican Party for almost two decades. Hamilton, a perennial candidate, is also running for U.S. Senate in 2024.

If he is elected to the Clark County Republican Party, Hamilton wants to put in place an “aggressive” early voting period “bird-in-hand” ballot collection plan to help Republicans submit their ballots, a plan no other candidate has, he said.

“Republicans have to turn in their ballots,” Hamilton said. “We cannot allow 100,000 Republicans to stay home.”

Additional details

For more information on the candidates running for other seats, including vice chair, secretary, treasurer and political director, visit the Clark County GOP’s candidate landing page.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the event starts at 7 p.m. at the Ahern Hotel. In order to vote, members will need their photo ID and two wristbands that the check-in team will give.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.