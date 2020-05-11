White House announces $11B for coronavirus testing

Senior administration officials said the federal government will begin distributing $11 billion from the latest relief bill to boost state testing efforts.

The funds will be allocated based on states’ population size and how heavily they have been impacted by the outbreak.

For weeks the White House has resisted calls to set specific testing goals or metrics. And President Donald Trump has reiterated that governors are responsible for testing.

Administration officials said the federal government is providing states with enough supplies to meet their testing goals.

At a minimum, the White House wants all states testing at least 2% of their populations, though the administration has declined to elaborate on how that number was reached.

President Donald Trump prepared to hold a briefing in the Rose Garden on Monday afternoon, a week after two aides who work in the White House tested positive for the coronavirus, which prompted three top members of the president’s coronavirus task force to announce that they would self-isolate and mostly work at home.

The subject of the briefing is supposed to be testing, and it comes at a tenuous moment.

Last week, an unnamed White House valet tested positive for the coronavirus. Then Friday, Katie Miller, a spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence who is married to top Trump aide Stephen Miller, tested positive to the virus. A day earlier, Miller tested negative.

The news prodded Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Robert Redfield, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci and Food and Drug Administration commissioner Stephen Hahn to let it be known that they self-quarantined for two weeks, even though they tested negative.

Miller also is under self-isolation.

Amid speculation that Pence also would work at his residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory, Pence spokesman Devin O’Malley told news outlets Sunday that Pence, who has tested negative, “plans to be at the White House tomorrow.” The White House released a schedule for Pence that included a Governors’ Video Teleconference on COVID-19 Response and Economic Revival at the White House but did not include the 1 p.m. briefing.

