White House celebrates new Supreme Court justice

President Joe Biden holds hands with Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as they watch the Senate vote on her confirmation from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, walks to meet Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., on Capitol Hill, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

In this image from video from Senate Television, Vice President Kamala Harris prepares to read the final vote count of 53-47 as the U.S. Senate votes to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Washington. (Senate Television via AP)

WASHINGTON — A White House celebration for the historic confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson was held on the South Lawn on Friday with remarks by the president, vice president and the new associate justice.

Jackson, 51, an appellate judge with nearly a decade of experience on the federal bench, was confirmed by the Senate on Thursday to become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Jackson watched the 53-47 results of the Senate vote at the White House with Biden, who nominated her to fill a vacancy created by Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced earlier this year that he would step down.

Harris presided over the Senate, but her tie-breaking vote in the 50-50 Senate was not needed when three Republicans — Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romey of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — voted with the Democratic caucus to confirm Jackson.

Jackson endured four days of hearings and 24 hours of questioning by the Senate Judiciary Committee before her nomination came before the full Senate for a vote.

She also met privately with senators, including Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both Nevada Democrats, who touted her qualifications, temperament and the diversity she will bring to the high court.

Jackson is the third African American to serve on the Supreme Court, following Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman to be appointed to the highest judicial bench.

