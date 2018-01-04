White House, congressional leaders open talks on spending

Congressional leaders huddled with White House officials Wednesday in opening talks over goals for an elusive bipartisan budget agreement as a deadline for action and a possible government shutdown loomed.

Congress has until Jan. 19 to pass a bill to fund most of the federal government. If the House and Senate fail to extend a stop-gap bill to continue funding, or adopt new spending bills for fiscal year 2018, funding to nonessential government agencies and programs would cease.

Republicans, led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., want an increase in military funding, saying an additional $85 billion is needed to provide sufficient resources for readiness.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., balked at cuts to domestic programs and instead argued that increased spending is needed to battle a national opioid epidemic.

“The opioid epidemic is stealing our youth,” Schumer said.

Democrats also are demanding protections from deportation for undocumented immigrants who were brought here illegally as children.

The Senate leaders laid down their budget goals just hours before they met with House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and White House budget director Mick Mulvaney and legislative liaison Marc Short.

A joint statement released by the White House and Ryan’s office said Republicans and Democrats laid out their priorities for a two-year, bipartisan spending agreement.

“It also remains important that members of Congress do not hold funding for our troops hostage for immigration policy,” the statement said.

McConnell urged Democrats to put aside partisan demands and agree to a budget deal “that gives the men and women in uniform the resources they need.”

Schumer said Democrats also want a strengthened military, but not at the expense of needed domestic program funding for opioid addiction treatment, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, and veterans health care.

An opioid epidemic resulted in over 63,000 overdose deaths in 2017, according the Centers for Disease Control.

In Nevada, the number declined slightly from 2010 to 2016, from 297 overdose deaths to 227, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. But data also shows an increase in hospital admissions for treatment in the state.

Democrats also are under pressure from immigration advocates to seek a legislative remedy for the undocumented immigrants brought here illegally as children.

President Donald Trump ended the Obama-era Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program, that gave those roughly 800,000 immigrants protection from deportation.

Trump said he would back a legislative remedy, but also wants border security measures that include a wall on the Southwest border, visa restrictions and an end to chain immigration.

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, said he expects both sides can come to an agreement on DACA, “but any such agreement must include corresponding measures regarding enforcement of our immigration laws.”

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., has stated similar sentiment about DACA and additional spending for border and immigration enforcement.

Schumer said it was doubtful Democrats could support spending on an “absurdly” expensive border wall.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., the first Latina elected to the Senate, echoed Schumer in seeking a DACA fix while Democrats have leverage.

Any budget deal in Congress would require support by Democrats, particularly in the Senate where the GOP majority was trimmed to 51-49 with the election of Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., who was sworn into office Wednesday.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said any movement forward on spending bills and a Jan. 19 deadline to extend current funding at 2017 levels would require bipartisanship.

Trump has dared Democrats to shut down the government, and threatened to do so earlier this year.

So far, congressional leaders have downplayed the scenario.

“I think that’s the message of the Alabama election,” Durbin said. “People want to see us work together.”

As the deadline looms, Durbin said “we have to make some very historic decisions.”

“How do we spend the taxpayers’ money?” Durbin asked, rhetorically.

“That takes 60 votes — do the math,” he said.

