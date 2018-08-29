White House counsel Don McGahn leaving post this fall

President Donald Trump is tweeting that his White House counsel, Don McGahn, will be departing in the fall after the Senate confirmation vote for Judge Brett Kavanaugh to serve on the Supreme Court.

White House counsel Don McGahn speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference at National Harbor, Maryland, Feb. 22, 2018. President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday, Aug. 30, that McGahn will be leaving his post in the fall. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP, File)

White House counsel Don McGahn, follows Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh to his meeting with Sen. Kamala Harris D-Calif., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday, Aug. 30, that McGahn will be leaving his post in the fall. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

White House counsel Donald McGahn, left, listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Aug. 16, 2018. Trump tweeted on Wednesday, Aug. 30, that McGahn will be leaving his post in the fall. (Andrew Harnik/AP, File)

Trump praised his top White House lawyer on Wednesday, saying he has “worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service!”

McGahn has played a major role in Trump’s overhaul of the federal judiciary with conservative judges. And he played a prominent role in Trump’s selection of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and the president’s nomination of Kavanaugh.

McGahn has had a tumultuous tenure, marked by his threat to resign last year if Trump continued to press for the removal of Robert Mueller as the special counsel overseeing the investigation into Russian election interference.