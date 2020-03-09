White House gives update on coronavirus

President Donald Trump speaks in the Brady press briefing room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 9, 2020, about the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

After the stock market plunged and the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank by nearly eight percent, President Donald Trump announced that the White House was considering a possible payroll tax cut or other relief for hourly wage earners “so they’re not going to have to miss a paycheck.”

“The main thing is we’re taking care of the American public,” Trump said.

Asked if Trump had been tested for the virus after the president left the White House briefing room, Vice President Mike Pence said he did not know the answer to the question. Pence also said that he had not been tested.

Trump said the White House would conduct another press conference Tuesday with specifics on the package.

Pence, whom Trump put in charge of his coronavirus response, followed Trump’s remarks with reassuring words – that the risk of Americans contracting COVID-19 “remains low.”

