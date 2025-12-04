White House is expected to submit plans for new ballroom to planning commission this month

If built as proposed by President Donald Trump, the 90,000-square-foot ballroom announced over the summer and expected to be ready before Trump’s term ends in 2029, would dwarf the White House itself.

Construction of a new ballroom continues on the East Wing of the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

FILE - A worker walks among debris from a largely demolished part of the East Wing of the White House, Oct. 23, 2025, in Washington, before construction of a new ballroom. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON — The White House is expected to submit plans for President Donald Trump’s new ballroom to a federal planning commission this month, about three months after construction began.

Will Scharf, who was appointed by Trump as chairman of the National Capital Planning Commission, said at the panel’s monthly meeting Thursday that he has been told by colleagues at the White House that the plans will be filed sometime in December.

“Once plans are submitted, that’s really when the role of this commission, and its professional staff, will begin,” said Scharf, who also is one of the Republican president’s top White House aides.

He said the review process would happen at a “normal and deliberative pace.”

If built as proposed by Trump, the 90,000-square-foot ballroom announced over the summer and expected to be ready before Trump’s term ends in 2029, would dwarf the White House itself, at nearly double the size, and the president has said it will accommodate 999 people.

The estimated price tag currently stands at $300 million, up from the White House’s initial projection of $200 million.

Trump has said the ballroom will not cost taxpayers a dime because it is being privately funded by individuals he says are “patriots,” American corporations and himself. He has not said how much of his own money he is contributing.

The White House has released a list of 37 donors that includes crypto billionaires, charitable organizations, sports team owners, powerful financiers, tech and tobacco giants, media companies, supporters of Republican causes and some of the president’s neighbors in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump has long desired a ballroom at the White House and he complains regularly about the inability of the two largest rooms in the White House, the State Dining Room and the East Room, to host large events. He also has panned the use of large tents set up on the South Grounds for hundred-plus-person events, like a state dinner.

Last month, when Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited, Trump said he had made a lot of enemies because he had to turn down many people who wanted to attend an East Room dinner in the prince’s honor because of the lack of space.

“I only wish we had about 2,000 more seats. We would have filled every one of them two times over,” Trump said at the dinner, alluding to the proposed ballroom. “But very soon you’ll be having that, and we’ll have to do another one in about two years from now.”

In September, Trump moved ahead with site preparation work for the ballroom despite the lack of sign-off from the National Capital Planning Commission, the executive branch agency with jurisdiction over construction and major renovations to government buildings in the region.

Scharf has made a distinction between demolition work and above-ground construction, saying the commission only has jurisdiction over the latter. L. Preston Bryant Jr., a former chair of the commission under President Barack Obama, told The Associated Press that the approval process typically involved four stages, including an early consultation when the project was conceptual.

In October, Trump demolished the East Wing, where he has proposed to build the ballroom. Site preparation work has continued daily since then, with the sound of construction audible amid the hustle and bustle at the White House.

The East Wing was the traditional base of operations for the first lady and her staff. Several other White House offices also were housed in that wing.