White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigns

White House press secretary Sean Spicer calls on a member of the media during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, May 30, 2017. Spicer resigned his post on Friday, July 21. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

WASHINGTON — White House spokesman Sean Spicer resigned on Friday after President Donald Trump appointed Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci as his top communications official, the New York Times reported, citing a person with direct knowledge of the exchange.

Trump offered Scaramucci, a longtime supporter, the White House communications post.

Currently at the Export-Import Bank, Scaramucci is expected to start his new job in August, the official said.

The appointment comes as the White House deals with questions around a special counsel probe and several congressional investigations into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and potential collusion with Trump’s campaign.

The communications position has been vacant since Michael Dubke resigned in May as communications director. Spicer had been serving a dual role as press secretary and communications director since Dubke left.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Scaramucci was interviewed by Trump on Friday morning and the job had been offered and accepted.

Scaramucci, a Republican fundraiser and founder of Skybridge Capital, was earlier offered the post of U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris.