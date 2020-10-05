75°F
Politics and Government

White House press secretary tests positive for COVID-19

A doctor duscusses the medical treatment for President Donald Trump (CNBC News)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 5, 2020 - 8:59 am
 
Updated October 5, 2020 - 9:07 am

WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnaney announced Monday that she had tested positive for the coronavirus but was experiencing no symptoms.

In a statement, McEnany announced that she had been tested previously after spending time with White House aide Hope Hicks, who tested positive last week, but Monday for the first time, the results were positive. McEnaney reiterated that she was unaware that Hicks had tested positive when she held her most recent briefing on Thursday morning. McEnany also said that she would “begin the quarantine process.”

McEnaney is one of a number of White House aides and associates who tested positive after traveling with the president and attending a Rose Garden ceremony to announce Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett.

The list of Trump associates who tested positive includes first lady Melania Trump, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who coached Trump ahead of last week’s debate, campaign manager Bill Stepien, Republican National Committee head Ronna McDaniels, GOP Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Mike Lee of Utah, and former adviser Kellyanne Conway.

McEnaney is Trump’s fourth press secretary. She took the podium on April 7, after serving as press secretary to the Trump campaign. She is married to Sean Gilmartin, a Tampa Bay Rays pitcher. The couple have an 11-month-old baby, Blake, whom McEnaney has brought to the White House.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

