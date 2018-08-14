White House says staff non-disclosure agreements are common

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders fielded questions about President Donald Trump’s use of non-disclosure agreements, or NDAs, presented to campaign and administrative staff at Tuesday’s press briefing.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders calls on a reporter during the daily press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in Washington.

WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders fielded questions about President Donald Trump’s use of non-disclosure agreements, or NDAs, presented to campaign and administrative staff at Tuesday’s press briefing. Sanders refused to disclose whether she had signed a White House NDA.

While the Washington Post and New York Times have reported on the administration’s use of these documents, a Trump tweet and the Trump campaign reintroduced the controversy after the president tweeted in response to a new memoir written by former staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman.

“Wacky Omarosa already has a fully signed Non-Disclosure Agreement!” Trump tweeted Monday about his former fellow star on his reality TV show, “The Apprentice.”

On Tuesday, the Trump campaign filed for arbitration action in a New York court on the grounds that Manigault Newman broke a confidentiality agreement with the 2016 campaign. Manigault Newman has denied signing an NDA while she was at the White House.

But other officials have signed agreements. When a reporter asked Sanders if she had signed a White House NDA, Sanders replied, “I’m not going to get into the back and forth about who has signed an NDA here at the White House. I can tell you that it’s common in a lot of places for employees to sign NDAs, including in government, particularly anyone with a security clearance.”

Experts, however, disagree about the legality of banning political operatives from blowing the whistle on the commander in chief, voicing honest disagreement on policy or revealing negative information about the president, vice president or their families — as the White House NDAs reportedly have done.

