White House schedules briefing for Monday

The White House scheduled a Monday briefing for 2 p.m., canceled it, then later announced the coronavirus task force would meet with the press corps.

President Donald Trump stands as Vice President Mike Pence speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, April 20, 2020. (Alex Brandon/AP, File)

WASHINGTON — Amid speculation that President Donald Trump was considering paring back his coronavirus task force’s daily briefings, the White House scheduled a Monday briefing for 2 p.m., canceled it, then later announced the task force would meet with the press corps in the Rose Garden.

It was a move that followed unflattering stories in The New York Times about Trump’s fixation with news coverage and speculation in The Washington Post that Trump was ready to fire Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, as well as bad news on the job approval front.

As of Saturday, 52 percent of voters disapproved of Trump’s job performance, while 45.6 percent approved, according to the RealClearPolitics average.

Monday morning, Trump’s new and fourth press secretary Kalyeigh McEnany told Fox News, “Today we’re not tracking a briefing. There will be a press avail later this afternoon with CEOs who the president’s meeting with. There will be briefings throughout other portions of the week.”

Shortly thereafter the press office announced that the scheduled briefing was canceled. And then it was on again.

Firehouse Strategies and Optimus Analytics released tracking survey that showed Trump’s approval rating dropped from a high of 52 percent over April to 48 percent, along with a drop in 10 percent drop in the number of Americans who watch the daily briefings falling from 64 percent to 54 percent.

“We did ask, have you been watching the briefings and do you think they’re useful,” Alex Conant, a founding partner of Firehouse Strategies, told the Review-Journal. “From a political perspective, it’s not working.”

“People are unhappy with the federal response,” while they approve of their governors’ handling of the outbreak, Conant added, which suggests the White House might want to watch states and learn.

“Short, concise is the way to be,” Republican strategist Alice Stewart offered. “When you have a briefing in a crisis situation the goal is to get in, get some follow-ups and get out.”

