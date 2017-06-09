White House social media director warned for political tweet

White House Director of Social Media, Daniel Scavino Jr., center, walks with National Economic Council chairman Gary Cohn and senior advisers Jared Kushner and Steven Miller to board the Marine One helicopter at the White House, Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

White House Director of Social Media Dan Scavino, right, and White House Director of Oval Office Operations Keith Schiller arrive to meet Pope Francis in a private audience, at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)

WASHINGTON — White House social media director Dan Scavino has been issued a warning by the U.S. Office of Special Counsel for using an official-looking Twitter account for campaign purposes.

The ethics watchdog says Scavino violated the Hatch Act, which prevents executive branch officials from using their positions to influence elections.

Scavino had urged the defeat of a Michigan congressman who helped derail efforts earlier this year to repeal and replace the Obama health care law.

He tweeted April 1 from his personal account, “justinamash is a big liability. #TrumpTrain, defeat him in primary.”

The group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington filed a complaint. Scavino was warned if he engages in such activity in the future, the office will consider it a “willful and knowing violation of the law.”