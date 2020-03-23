White House task force updates nation on coronavirus

The U.S. coronavirus death toll rose, markets tumbled and senators blamed partisans on the other side of the aisle for failing to pass a stimulus package Monday.

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said that he expected to continue social-distancing measures and business shutdowns for weeks, not months, after he tweeted in the morning, “We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself. At the end of the 15-day period, we will make a decision as to which way we want to go!”

It was a nod to Americans who fear that state closures will devastate the U.S. economy.

During the President’s Coronavirus Task Force daily briefing, Vice President Mike Pence revealed that self-administered COVID-19 swabs were close to be done and said that private laboratories will have to report test results to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pence said that of the 313,000 tests administered, 41, 000 were positive.

Birx, personal story.

No drain on personal equipment.

“If you don’t have symptoms, you don’t need to get a coronavirus test.”

Private labs told to prioritize testing for hospitalized.

They all will have to report test results to CDC

Suicides over bad economies.

Building hospitals in NY, Cali, Washington state

New Jersey

Illinois

“If it were up to the doctors, they’d say let’s shut down the entire world.”

“It causes bigger problems than the original.”

The U.S. coronavirus death toll rose, markets tumbled and senators blamed partisans on the other side of the aisle for failing to pass a Phase 3 stimulus package Monday as President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force prepared for a daily briefing.

In the morning Trump tweeted that Washington “cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself. At the end of the 15-day period, we will make a decision as to which way we want to go!” It was a nod to Americans who fear that state closures will devastate the U.S. economy.

Vice President Mike Pence went to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to talk to the nation’s governors and give them news on their efforts to procure needed ventilators. Pence also said that he would have guidance that would allow public safety workers exposed to the virus to continue working if they do not show symptoms.

This is a continuing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.