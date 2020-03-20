White House team holds daily briefing on coronavirus — LIVESTREAM

A day after California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered residents to shelter in place, the White House coronavirus task force will hold its daily briefing scheduled for 8:45 a.m. PT.

President Donald Trump speaks during press briefing with the coronavirus task force, at the White House, Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Washington. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn, at left, and Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, at right listen. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — A day after California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered residents to shelter in place, the White House coronavirus task force will hold its daily briefing scheduled for 8:45 a.m. PT.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced before the briefing that the government would move the deadline for paying federal taxes from April 15 to July 15 — a move that will allow taxpayers and businesses to file late without incurring interest charges or penalties.

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf also urged Americans who are overseas to return to the United States, but he added, “We don’t need a mad rush into our airports. We’re going to screen you. We’re going to take you.”

Asked if the White House will impose border restrictions on the border with Mexico similar to those announced this week with Canada, Wolf responded, “We’re working with both our Canadian partners as well as our Mexican partners to put some restrictions on the travel across that border, really looking at limiting nonessential travel across that border. We want to make sure that cargo continues, trade continues, health care workers continue to be able to traverse that border.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at daunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.