White House tells ex-counsel McGahn not to comply with subpoena

The White House is instructing former counsel Don McGahn not to comply with a subpoena from the House Judiciary Committee, saying the documents are subject to executive privilege.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone sent a letter to committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler on Tuesday saying McGahn has been directed not to disclose the documents. The committee requested information about McGahn’s interactions with President Donald Trump that were provided to special counsel Robert Mueller.

Cipollone says McGahn does not have any “legal right” to the documents because they’re under White House control. He says the committee should direct its request to the White House.

McGahn’s lawyer, William Burck, says he will “maintain the status quo” and wait for the White House and the committee to reach an agreement.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says it’s “case closed” on the Russia probe. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says, “The case is not closed.”

In a talk at Cornell’s Institute of Politics and Global Affairs, Pelosi said Congress “would be delinquent” if it failed to pursue its constitutional duty of oversight.

Pelosi says, “It’s about protecting our democracy.”

McConnell said Tuesday it’s “case closed” with the end of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russia meddling in the 2016 election and contacts with the Trump campaign.

McConnell has called himself the Grim Reaper for stopping House Democrats’ legislation in the Senate.

Pelosi said, “Grim Reaper, we have bad news for you. We have good news for the American people.”

Democrats say they want to see an unredacted version of the special counsel’s report.

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee says he has no choice but to begin proceedings to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress.

New York Democrat Jerrold Nadler cites Barr’s failure to comply with a subpoena to provide the full text of the special counsel’s report on the Russia probe by Monday’s deadline. Nadler has scheduled a committee vote for Wednesday.

The effort to hold Barr in contempt reflects the deepening rift between Democrats and Trump’s attorney general, who is accused by Democrats of spinning the results of Mueller’s investigation to Trump’s benefit.

The committee says contempt proceedings could be postponed if Barr makes a “good faith” effort to resolve the dispute. A meeting between the Justice Department and committee staff is expected Tuesday.