White House to aid in distributing COVID-19 drug

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, May 1, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump listens as Vice President Mike Pence speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, April 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — Trying to head off another chaotic scramble for scarce supplies, the White House said Friday it will step in to help coordinate distribution of the first drug that appears to help some COVID-19 patients recover faster.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters that Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of White House coronavirus task force, will become one of the chief consultants on where the intravenous medication remdesivir will be distributed.

Alarm is growing in the medical community about access to the drug, which was cleared for emergency use last week by the Food and Drug Administration.

Birx is “the person who’s constantly reviewing the numbers, constantly reviewing the data,” McEnany said. “And she really has the best grasp as to how that should be distributed.” McEnany provided no additional detail.

As has happened with personal protective gear and coronavirus tests, the availability of remdesivir could become another foreseeable debacle in the nation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Understandably, hospitals with COVID-19 patients are desperate to access the product,” the head of a national organization that represents hospital pharmacists wrote Vice President Mike Pence this week.

“The process for hospitals to access the drug remains unclear,” wrote Paul Abramowitz, CEO of the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

The company that makes the antiviral drug, California-based Gilead Sciences, has said it is donating its entire current stockpile to help in the U.S. pandemic response.

Pence aide has coronavirus

Also on Friday, McEnany confirmed an aide to Pence has coronavirus. She insisted the White House continues to operate safely despite two cases cropping up in two days.

“We have put in place the guidelines that our experts have put forward to keep this building safe which means contact tracing, all of the recommended guidelines we have for businesses and essential workers we’re now putting in place here in the White House,” she said. “So as America reopens safely, the White House is continuing to operate safely.”