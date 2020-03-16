White House works to calm public, boost confidence in economy

As the stock market took yet another steep dive that led to a halt in trading Monday morning, the White House worked to stoke confidence in the economy but caution in public behavior.

President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — As the stock market took yet another steep dive that led to a halt in trading Monday morning, the White House worked to stoke confidence in the economy but caution in public behavior.

Chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow praised the Federal Reserve’s Sunday decision to cut interest rates to near zero. He told Fox Business Network’s Stuart Varney, “We will reach for every available way to mitigate and stem both the health side and the economic side.”

But the Fed’s move could not quell jitters after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued weekend guidance against meetings or events with 50 or more people over the next eight weeks.

The Coronavirus Task Force has scheduled a briefing for 12:30 p.m. PDT today and the Review-Journal will livestream it.

President Donald Trump spent the morning on video teleconference calls with G7 leaders and governors to discuss measures to curb the outbreak.

After the call, Canada closed its borders to most non-residents, but not Americans.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced closures of public schools, restaurants, bars and gyms in the Empire State, New Jersey and Connecticut as he faulted the administration for leaving decisions in the hands of state and local authorities.

“This is a national pandemic and there are no national rules,” Cuomo said during a news conference in Albany.

Later Trump tweeted that his call with governors went very well, but Cuomo has to “do more.”

Over the weekend, the White House began taking the temperature of “any individuals who are in close contact with the President and Vice President,” Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement.

White House aides also took the temperatures of journalists and downsized the number who could participate in daily White House press briefings conducted by the president’s Coronavirus Task Force.

To observe the 50-person limit, the White House Correspondents Association reduced the number of reporters to 25 who can sit in the 49-seat room, advised against standing in the room’s aisles and urged reporters without seats to work from home.

