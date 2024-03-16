Who did (and didn’t) file for office?

Nevada’s candidate filing period for non-judicial races concluded Friday. There were some surprises and non-surprises.

For the first time in almost a quarter of a century, a Goodman won’t appear on the ballot for mayor of Las Vegas. At the close of the candidate filing period for nonjudicial races Friday, 15 candidates had filed to be the next holder of the city’s keys.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman and her husband, Oscar Goodman, have long been a political powerhouse, reigning over the Las Vegas City Council since 1999. But after completing her third and final term due to term limits, Carolyn Goodman will make way for a fresh face.

The wide field includes Councilman Cedric Crear, Councilwoman Victoria Seaman and former U.S. Rep. Shelley Berkley. Other candidates for the seat include Lynn Baird, Janiecia Fernandez, Eric Medlin, Michael Pacino, Deb Peck, Donna Miller, Irina Hansen, William Walls III, Daniel Chapman, Tera Anderson, Kara “KJ” Jenkins and Kolawole Akingbade.

The Las Vegas mayor’s race was one of 380 or so offices up for election this year statewide, and more than 940 people had filed for the different seats as the 10-day filing period for non-judicial offices wrapped up Friday evening.

The following is a non-exhaustive list of who did or didn’t file, along with some surprises that could shake things up and incumbents who hope to waltz through the June primary and into the November election.

Not all is set in stone, however; candidates have seven days after the close of the filing period to withdraw.

All but expected

In Nevada’s closely watched U.S. Senate race, more than 20 people filed to run. Democratic incumbent Sen. Jacky Rosen filed for reelection. Expected Republican primary challengers also filed, including Bill Conrad, Stephanie Phillips, Tony Grady, Jeff Gunter, Ronda Kennedy, Barry Lindemann and Jim Marchant.

Sam Brown, recently endorsed by Gov. Joe Lombardo and backed by national Republicans, filed to run. Brown ran for Senate in 2022 but lost in the primary to former Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

All four of Nevada’s congressional representatives — Democratic Reps. Dina Titus, Susie Lee, Steven Horsford and Republican Rep. Mark Amodei — filed for reelection.

In Titus’ district, three Republicans, including restaurateur Flemming Larsen and previous challenger Mark Robertson filed to run.

A crowded field of Republican candidates, including former state Sen. Elizabeth Helgelien, ‘Halo’ composer Marty O’Donnell, Dan Schwartz and Drew Johnson, are vying for the Republican nomination to usurp Lee, who is considered by national Republicans as vulnerable.

Horsford will face an expected primary challenger in Deshan Levy Shultz. On the other side of the aisle, Republicans John Lee, former mayor of North Las Vegas, David Flippo and Bruce Frazey will face off in the primary.

March surprise

Not all of the filings were expected, however, and some unopposed candidates will now find themselves facing a challenger.

A fellow Republican is challenging Amodei’s long-time position in Northern Nevada. Fred Simon Jr. filed in his district, as well as Independent candidate Lynn Chapman. No Democrats, however, have filed for the seat.

Laura Perkins, a regent in Nevada’s System of Higher Education, decided to run in Sen. Dina Neal’s district, giving the embattled state senator a primary challenger.

In another last-minute filing, Sharron Angle, a former Republican assemblywoman who ran against the late Sen. Harry Reid in 2010, filed to run in Senate District 15 late Friday.

In the U.S. Senate race, Janine Hansen, chairperson of the American Independent Party of Nevada, filed to run as an Independent.

Ron Quince, who originally announced his run as a Republican in Titus’ district, filed Friday without declaring a political party.

Nephi “Khaliki” Oliva, who ran for Clark County Republican Party chair last year, also filed Friday afternoon for Assembly District 6. Oliva was arrested last week by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for allegedly posing as a concealed carry weapons instructor in Nevada.

Another surprise was the suspension of Jesse Law’s campaign for Nevada State Assembly. Law, chairman of the Clark County Republican Party, announced his candidacy just hours before the attorney general’s office announced a grand jury indictment to Law and other Nevada Republicans who submitted fake electoral documents declaring Donald Trump the winner of the Silver State in the 2020 election.

Law endorsed Assemblywoman Heidi Kasama, who had originally decided to run for Congress in Lee’s district, but backed out in order to help support Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo in the Legislature.

On Friday afternoon, Ronald Nelsen filed to run against Kasama. Nelsen was endorsed by the Assembly Democratic Caucus on Friday.

Other races to know about

County commission:

Four county commissioners’ seats are up this cycle. Commissioner William McCurdy II will face Republican David Gomez. Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick is set to face Libertarian Jesse Welsh.

In Commissioner Michael Naft’s district, Republicans Ryan Hamilton and Michael Thomas filed to run.

But the race to watch is for Commissioner Ross Miller’s seat. Miller announced he would not be seeking reelection late last year. The battle will begin in June when voters must decide which Democrat and Republican will face off against each other in November.

Assemblywoman Shannon Bilbray-Alexrod and Hunter Cain will face off in the Democratic primary, while April Becker, Gail Powers, Dean Paris and Thomas “Wags” Wagner will run in the Republican primary.

State Legislature

Some incumbent lawmakers will face primary challengers in June.

In Senate District 3, Sen. Rochelle Nguyen, D-Las Vegas, will face Geoconda Hughes, a Democrat backed by Culinary Workers Union Local 226. The powerful union is backing a challenger against Nguyen, who was appointed to the seat in 2022 after Sen. Chris Brooks resigned, for supporting a bill that removed the COVID-area requirement for daily room cleanings.

Sen. Carri Buck, R-Henderson, will face Republican Richard Fredrick, and Sen. Dallas Harris, D-Las Vegas, will face a primary challenger in Raymond Davis Jr.

Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, will face Democrat Adeline Celio during the primary in June. Assembly Minority Leader P.K. O’Neill, R-Carson City, is set to face a challenger in Republican Drew Ribar.

Assemblywoman Cecelia Gonzalez, D-Las Vegas, is set to face a primary challenger in Eva Olivia Chase.

Assemblywoman Alexis Hansen, R-Sparks, will face a Republican primary challenger in Jason Bushey, and Assemblywoman Tracy Brown-May, D-Las Vegas, will face Democratic challenger Sayed Zaidi.

Other local offices:

Las Vegas Ward 1 incumbent Brian Knudsen will face Miriam Gibson and Dennis Chairez. Ward 3 City Councilwoman Olivia Diaz will face two challengers – David Gomez II and Melissa Clary. The race for Ward 5, which is currently held by Councilman Cedric Crear, drew eight filers, including Assemblywoman Shondra Summers-Armstrong and former Assemblyman Cameron “C.H.” Miller.

North Las Vegas City Council Ward 4 incumbent Richard Cherchio won’t face any challengers, while Ward 2 city councilwoman Ruth Anderson will face two challengers, including Billy Riley and Robert Taylor.