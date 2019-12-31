With new year, new laws take effect in Nevada

A spate of new laws passed by the 2019 Legislature are set to take effect Jan. 1, covering everything from gun rights to equal pay, sick leave and hunting tags.

In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 file photo, a man using an electronic cigarette exhales. A new Nevada law that takes effect with the new year will expand the state’s clean-air law to prohibit use of vaping products and electronic cigarettes in most public places and indoor places of employment. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak,File)

CARSON CITY – A new Nevada law that takes effect with the new year will expand the state’s clean-air law to prohibit use of vaping products and electronic cigarettes in most public places and indoor places of employment.

Places where use of vaping products and electronic cigarettes will no longer be allowed will include child care facilities, theaters, arcades, malls, restaurants and bars where minors aren’t prohibited, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Use of tobacco products, electronic cigarettes, or vaping products will be allowed only in areas of casinos and stand-alone bars where minors are prohibited as well as retail tobacco stores, strip clubs or brothels and convention floors at tobacco-related trade shows, the district said.

The new law to provide protection against secondhand aerosol was enacted during the 2019 legislative session. Most of the 600-plus bills passed this year by the Legislature and signed into law by the governor have already gone into effect. Here are 18 more that become fully enforceable starting Jan. 1:

Gun owners: One of the 2019 Legislature’s most significant and heavily debated bills, the omnibus Assembly Bill 291 bans bump stocks, creates red flag laws to take away gun from potentially dangerous or at-risk people, enforces safe storage to keep firearms away from minors, and drops the legal alcohol level for having a gun to 0.08 percent.

Insurance for minimum wage workers: Under Senate Bill 192, employers have to provide a minimum level of health insurance to workers in order to pay them a lower $7.25 per hour minimum wage.

Campaign reform: Senate Bill 55 prohibits candidates from paying themselves a salary out of campaign accounts or using unspent campaign funds for personal use. Violators could face $10,000 penalties, up from $5,000.

Equal pay: New state law protections under Senate Bill 166 ensure equal pay for equal work based on gender with a tiered system of civil penalties for certain employers that increases after each offense.

Immigrants arrested by police: Assembly Bill 376 requires police officers to disclose the purpose of their questions before asking persons under arrest about their immigration status.

Traumatized students: Under Senate Bill 80, police must notify a state education agency if a child has been exposed to domestic violence, the death of a family member, the arrest of a parent or child abuse. Notification then will be transmitted to schools to provide extra care to the child if needed.

Pre-existing conditions: Assembly Bill 170 makes Nevada the fifth state to fully incorporate the federal Affordable Care Act’s protections for patients with pre-existing conditions into state law and help consumers navigate and resolve problems with their insurers.

Surprise medical bills: Under Assembly Bill 469, out-of-network ER providers must bill patients at in-network rates and work out disputes among providers without putting the patient in the middle.

Dry needling: Senate Bill 355 authorizes doctors of Oriental medicine to perform dry needling, a procedure similar to acupuncture.

Dental therapists: Senate Bill 366 establishes the practice of dental therapy, a mid-level provider between hygienist and dentist, to address affordability and a shortage of providers.

Keeping pets in assisted housing: Under Senate Bill 367, residents of state-assisted low-income housing may have pets, if they follow rules about noise, keeping pets controlled and cleaning up after them.

Housing assistance: Senate Bill 425 provides more Medicaid funding to help vulnerable populations such as seniors and the disabled obtain affordable housing.

Sick leave: Companies and organizations that employ 50 or more workers must offer at least 40 hours of paid sick leave a year under Senate Bill 312.

Marijuana job screening: Assembly Bill 132 makes it illegal for an employer to refuse employment to someone based on a positive pre-employment test for marijuana use. The law does not cover firefighters, doctors, or those who drive for a living.

Injured workers: Senate Bill 381 gives those hurt at work the right to choose their own doctor or chiropractor.

Hunting tags: Assembly Bill 404 sets new rules under which people can transfer or defer hunting tags or return them for credit.

Homeless fee waivers: Homeless youth younger than 25 can get fees waived for drivers license exams, licenses, ID cards, birth certificates and other records. Assembly Bill 363 was ultimately sponsored by all lawmakers in honor of its original sponsor, Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson, who died during the session.

E-cigarette tax: Starting Jan. 1, there’ll be a new 30 percent wholesale tax attached to e-cigarettes and related products thanks to Senate Bill 263.

