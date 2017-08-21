ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Politics and Government

Wounded congressman Scalise to base return on doctors’ advice

The Associated Press
August 21, 2017 - 11:49 am
 

WASHINGTON — The Louisiana congressman shot at a baseball practice in mid-June is telling colleagues that his return to the Capitol will be based on his doctors’ advice and a date has not yet been determined.

A spokeswoman for House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, Lauren Fine, said the congressman participated Monday in a conference call with fellow Republican lawmakers on the topic of spending bills.

Fine said Scalise thanked GOP members who are part of the team responsible for whipping up support for various policies and legislation during his absence, particularly Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina. Scalise also thanked lawmakers for their prayers and support.

Fine said Scalise also made it clear he is focused on his inpatient rehabilitation.

Scalise was struck in the hip, and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs. He has had several surgeries and was released from the hospital in late July.

“Enjoyed talking to my HouseGOP colleagues on the phone today & look forward to seeing them all once I’m able!” Scalise tweeted.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Politics and Government Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like