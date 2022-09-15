Youngkin, Lombardo talk education at town hall

The Virginia governor is campaigning with Lombardo at both ends of Nevada on Thursday.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin delivers remarks as he talks about his budget accomplishments at a restaurant Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Woodbridge, Va. The Virginia governor is campaigning with Lombardo in Nevada on Thursday. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Joe Lombardo wants to follow in Glenn Youngkin’s footsteps and be the next “education governor,” he said Thursday morning.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin stumped for Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo on Thursday, attending a breakfast town hall in Las Vegas where they talked about education, comparing what Youngkin has done and what Lombardo wants to do if he gets elected Nov. 8.

The two Republicans also will campaign together at a campaign rally at the Nevada Trucking Association in Reno this afternoon.

“Kids across this great state have suffered through closed schools, and suffered through their parents (being) closed out of conversation, suffered through low standards, suffered through unsafe environments, suffered through a decision to stop teaching children to read by the third grade,” Youngkin said.

Lombardo cited an article and discussed Nevada’s low education ratings, saying as of September 2022 Nevada was ranked 50th in the nation.

He wants to make education a priority, although he did not get into many details at the townhall about what he wants to do to fix education, beyond looking into school choice and evaluating school boards.

“It’s real simple, right? You make it a priority. Anything you make it a priority, you can address the problem. That’s crisis management, make it a priority, figure out ways to address it, and then assess it, whether they’re working or not, and paying attention to it, making it a point of context in front of your head,” Lombardo said.

Lombardo wants to evaluate school boards and their qualifications, and he wants to pursue school choice, although it is a “limited option,” he said.

“You got to get into a funding mechanism to provide the full option of an individual to get the education they want, or the zip code they want an education, not just because they live there (but) because they want to go there and have a good, good point of reference, or whatever the curriculum may be that they want to achieve is their own desires,” Lombardo said.

Efforts to break up Clark County School District have failed, Lombardo said, “But there hasn’t been a comprehensive effort, a thoughtful effort, put towards breaking up the Clark County School District and determine whether competition is better than that whole hierarchal, ‘this way we’ve always done it.’”

“We grew fast in this valley,” Lombardo said. “And we didn’t adjust for it and it’s no fault of anybody. But you have to make it a priority, and push forward the options associated with that.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

