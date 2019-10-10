66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Yucca Mountain foe Nita Lowey retiring from Congress

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2019 - 3:04 pm
 

WASHINGTON — A New York lawmaker instrumental in blocking federal funding to develop Yucca Mountain as a nuclear waste repository announced Thursday that she would retire from Congress after 30 years of service.

Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., said she would not seek reelection following 16 terms representing affluent suburbs of New York City.

Lowey chaired the powerful House Appropriations Committee, which controls spending for all federal programs, including those under the Department of Energy. Her departure will create a scramble for a coveted seat.

“I am especially grateful to Chairwoman Lowey for her leadership in blocking the dangerous efforts to revitalize Yucca Mountain — and I look forward to working with her eventual successor to do the same,” said Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev.

The Appropriations Committee earlier this year blocked an attempt to insert $130 million sought by the Trump administration into a spending bill to revive the licensing process to develop Yucca Mountain.

That process was halted in 2011 under the Obama administration.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow at @garymartindc on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - Video
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - Video
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
THE LATEST
FIn a March 25, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump and visiting Israeli Prime Minister Be ...
As Trump abandons Kurds, Israel worries about trust
By Josef Federman The Associated Press

For the past three years, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has bet heavily on President Donald Trump and been rewarded with major diplomatic gains in exchange for his warm embrace of the U.S. leader.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He shake hands with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, as he arrives f ...
Chinese trade negotiator to meet with Trump at White House
By Paul Wiseman The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said he would meet at the White House on Friday with the leader of the Chinese negotiating team now in Washington for the latest round of talks aimed at ending a 15-month trade battle that is weighing on the global economy.

A Jan. 12, 2017, file photo shows former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani talking with reporte ...
2 Florida men tied to Guiliani arrested on campaign charges
By Michael Biesecker, Larry Neumeister and Eric Tucker The Associated Press

Two Florida businessmen tied to President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani have been arrested on campaign finance violations resulting from a $325,000 donation to a political action committee supporting Trump’s re-election.

Joe Schiavone, 81, stands Oct. 9, 2019, in his workshop in West Melbourne, Fla. Schiavone will ...
Social Security increase of 1.6% set for next year
By Ricardo Zlonso-Zaldivar The Associated Press

Millions of retirees will get a modest 1.6% cost-of-living increase from Social Security in 2020, an uptick with potential political consequences in an election year.

President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters during an event on "transparency i ...
Democrats undaunted on Trump impeachment
By / RJ

Democrats on Wednesday remained undeterred in their impeachment inquiry, despite a White House lawyer’s letter saying the president would not cooperate with the probe.