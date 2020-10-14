85°F
Delivery of recreational marijuana may soon be coming to Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2020 - 11:36 am
 
Updated October 14, 2020 - 12:19 pm

Delivery of recreational marijuana may soon be allowed in Henderson.

The City Council last week heard the introduction of an ordinance that would establish a license fee for marijuana delivery.

If the change is adopted at the next council meeting, a previous prohibition on delivering recreational marijuana will be repealed. The city already allows the delivery of medical marijuana.

The move would put Henderson in line with Las Vegas, Clark County and North Las Vegas, which allow the delivery of recreational marijuana.

If approved at Tuesday’s council meeting, the change would be scheduled to take effect Oct. 23.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

