Las Vegas marijuana stores to be able to open with one license

The city of Las Vegas voted 6-0 Wednesday, with Mayor Carolyn Goodman abstaining, to approve a bill allowing a store to open if it only has a recreational license.

A customer who declined to give his name checks out product at Planet 13, which bills itself as one of the largest dispensaries in the world, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. The marijuana store opened its doors near the intersection of Desert Inn Road and Sammy Davis Jr. Drive K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Daniel Diaz of Las Vegas checks out product with the help of budtender Zach Brengman at Planet 13, which bills itself as one of the largest dispensaries in the world, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. The marijuana store opened its doors near the intersection of Desert Inn Road and Sammy Davis Jr. Drive K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Marijuana stores in the city of Las Vegas will no longer need separate licenses for recreational and medical use to open.

The new Las Vegas rules say a store that is only licensed to sell recreational marijuana can open in the city limits if it:

— Provides priority service to customers with valid medical marijuana cards

— Sells a variety of products with therapeutic levels of cannabidiol, or CBD, a cannabis compound said to help with anxiety, pain and other ailments

— Complies with patient education and support provisions of state code with all customers, not only medical patients. Those provisions include telling customers about the effectiveness of ways to use medical marijuana and the ban on smoking marijuana in public places.

City spokesman Jace Radke said the bill needs to be signed and published before it takes effect. That will likely be next week, Radke said.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at 702-383-4602 or wmillward@reviewjournal.com. Follow @wademillward on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Michael Scott Davidson contributed to this report.