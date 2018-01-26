Las Vegas marijuana testing lab has license reinstated

G3 Labs, a Las Vegas marijuana testing facility, has been reinstated after five months of suspension, the Nevada Department of Taxation said Friday.

Las Vegas marijuana testing laboratory G3 Labs on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

G3 was suspended on Aug. 24, but few details were released about why it happened.

Tax Department spokeswoman Stephanie Klapstein said G3 had been cooperative in conducting a “top-to-bottom audit” of the lab’s operation and officially reinstated the business on Thursday.

“They’ve corrected their deficiencies and put in place a comprehensive system for ongoing compliance. We’re comfortable with all the steps they’ve taken and where they’re at now,” Klapstein said.

Including G3, four of the state’s nine testing labs have had their licensed suspended by the Tax Department since it took over regulating marijuana in July 2017. Two others, Certified Ag in Sparks and RSR Analytical Laboratories in Las Vegas, were reinstated within two weeks of their suspensions.

DigiPath Labs was the latest to have its license suspended — on Jan. 19 — and the company submitted a “plan of correction,” this week. DigiPath remains suspended, Klapstein said.

