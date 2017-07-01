Legal pot sales begin in Nevada

It’s official: you can buy weed legally in Sin City. As of midnight, cannabis dispensaries in the Silver State can officially sell recreational marijuana to any adults 21 and older.

Marijuana buds of the strain "Red Eye OG" in a jar at Reef Dispensaries near the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, June 29, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

As of midnight, cannabis dispensaries in the Silver State can officially sell recreational marijuana to any adults 21 and older (just make sure you have an ID with you).

And if you’re looking to buy it, you should have plenty of places to shop. Forty dispensaries across Southern Nevada, including one each in Mesquite, Pahrump and Laughlin, have been approved by the state and local governments to begin selling. For Northern Nevadans, four dispensaries in Reno were approved for recreational sales.

Several opened their doors right at midnight, while other dispensaries are choosing to keep their normal store hours and plan to open midmorning Saturday.

The initial burst of sales will only last until 3 a.m., when stores must close because of local zoning ordinances. They can reopen at 6 a.m.

Nevada joins Colorado, Oregon, Washington and Alaska as the only U.S. states with regulated and taxed marijuana markets.

The first sales come less than eight months after Nevadans voted to legalize the use and sale of recreational pot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

