Marijuana meeting found not to have violated Nevada open meeting law

The Nevada Attorney General’s office found that a Nevada Tax Commission meeting this month did not violate the state’s open meeting laws by excluding specific references to marijuana.

Jim Hartman, an attorney from Genoa, filed the complaint following the commission’s May 8 meeting in which it adopted temporary regulations that will allow recreational marijuana to be sold in Nevada starting July 1 — about six months earlier than called for by Question 2.

Hartman claimed the agenda violated Nevada open meeting laws by not including words such as “marijuana,” “early start,” or “Question 2.”

The attorney general’s office found no violation, although it does want more information posted about future public meetings.

Chief Deputy Attorney General Brett Kandt wrote in his conclusion that agendas for public meetings for adoption of regulations include a description of those proposed regulations “so that the public may determine if it is a subject in which they have an interest.”

