98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Pot News

Marijuana yeast, mold levels prompt Nevada to issue health warning

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2019 - 7:26 pm
 

The Nevada Department of Taxation issued a health notice Friday after some marijuana sold from three Las Vegas dispensaries tested above the state’s allowable levels for yeast and mold.

The department said the affected product was sold in flower and pre-rolls between July 11 and Aug. 19. It added that there have been no reports of illness related to the products yet.

The affected product includes:

—DOSI popcorn/joints 3.5g, harvested on May 28; Batch No. DOSI 052819, Lot No. L1.

— DOSI popcorn, harvested on June 17; Batch No. DOSI 071719, Lot No. L1.

— Funky Malawi 1g, harvested on July 10; Batch No. FM-07102019-01, Lot No. FM-07102019.

— Fruity Chronic Juice 1g/3.5g, harvested on July 10; Batch No. FGJ-07102019-01, Lot No. FGJ-07102019.

The products should have a label on the packaging where the batch and label number can be found, typically near the top. The products were sold at the following locations.

— Acres Medical, 2320 Western Ave.

— The Apothecary Shoppe, 4240 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 100.

— Blackjack Collective, 1736 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Las Vegas.

The advisory said the tests found levels of yeast and mold in the product at levels of between 11,193 and 41,661 colony-forming units per gram. The state’s legal level is less than 10,000.

The state sent the samples for another test at an independent laboratory to confirm the levels, and advised people, especially those with suppressed immune systems or who are susceptible to yeast or mold, to avoid consuming the product.

“While the results are pending, the department is advising consumers who have purchased the affected marijuana to avoid consuming the products until the results of the confirmation testing are received by the department,” the state said in a statement. “Consumption of the affected marijuana should particularly be avoided by individuals with suppressed immune systems or who are susceptible to the presence of yeast or mold.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that mold exposure can lead to symptoms like stuffy nose, wheezing and itchy eyes or skin, and that those with allergies to mold or with asthma could see more intense reactions.

For more information about how mold can affect people, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
District Court Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada marijuana license ruling could come next week
The Associated Press

A Nevada judge said Friday she expects next week to finish hearing a case involving dozens of companies that lost bids to open new retail pot stores asking her to stop the state from licensing more marijuana businesses.

Christy Banda, a representative for the Jack Herer cannabis company, displays their latest mari ...
California to increase enforcement against illegal pot shops
By Michael R. Blood The Associated Press

California is planning to intensify its enforcement against the state’s thriving illegal marijuana market, including launching an ad campaign Friday that urges consumers to seek out licensed shops with safe products.

Photographs of homes that were used as grow houses stand on an easel as William T. McDermott, s ...
Officials raid 247 Colorado homes growing black market pot
By Dan Elliott The Associated Press

Authorities said Friday they raided hundreds of black market marijuana operations in Colorado that flouted the state’s cannabis law by growing tens of thousands of plants in Denver-area homes and selling the drugs out of state.

In this Feb. 7, 2019, file photo, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions during a news con ...
Governor announces plan to legalize marijuana in Illinois
By Sara Burnett The Associated Press

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Saturday he’s reached an agreement with key lawmakers on a plan to legalize recreational marijuana in the state starting next year.