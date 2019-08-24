Marijuana yeast, mold levels prompt Nevada to issue health warning

The Nevada Department of Taxation is warning marijuana customers about certain batches of marijuana that tested positive for high levels of yeast and mold.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The Nevada Department of Taxation issued a health notice Friday after some marijuana sold from three Las Vegas dispensaries tested above the state’s allowable levels for yeast and mold.

The department said the affected product was sold in flower and pre-rolls between July 11 and Aug. 19. It added that there have been no reports of illness related to the products yet.

The affected product includes:

—DOSI popcorn/joints 3.5g, harvested on May 28; Batch No. DOSI 052819, Lot No. L1.

— DOSI popcorn, harvested on June 17; Batch No. DOSI 071719, Lot No. L1.

— Funky Malawi 1g, harvested on July 10; Batch No. FM-07102019-01, Lot No. FM-07102019.

— Fruity Chronic Juice 1g/3.5g, harvested on July 10; Batch No. FGJ-07102019-01, Lot No. FGJ-07102019.

The products should have a label on the packaging where the batch and label number can be found, typically near the top. The products were sold at the following locations.

— Acres Medical, 2320 Western Ave.

— The Apothecary Shoppe, 4240 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 100.

— Blackjack Collective, 1736 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Las Vegas.

The advisory said the tests found levels of yeast and mold in the product at levels of between 11,193 and 41,661 colony-forming units per gram. The state’s legal level is less than 10,000.

The state sent the samples for another test at an independent laboratory to confirm the levels, and advised people, especially those with suppressed immune systems or who are susceptible to yeast or mold, to avoid consuming the product.

“While the results are pending, the department is advising consumers who have purchased the affected marijuana to avoid consuming the products until the results of the confirmation testing are received by the department,” the state said in a statement. “Consumption of the affected marijuana should particularly be avoided by individuals with suppressed immune systems or who are susceptible to the presence of yeast or mold.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that mold exposure can lead to symptoms like stuffy nose, wheezing and itchy eyes or skin, and that those with allergies to mold or with asthma could see more intense reactions.

For more information about how mold can affect people, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.