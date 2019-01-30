Nevada Gov. Sisolak appoints 3 to marijuana advisory panel

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday named two Democratic state lawmakers and a former chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board to a new compliance board to regulate the state’s blooming cannabis industry.

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday named two Democratic state lawmakers and a former chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board as the final three members of the advisory panel that will set the rules and procedures for a new compliance board to regulate the state’s blooming cannabis industry.

The three new appointments to the panel include:

■ State Sen. Yvanna Cancela, D-Las Vegas, whose central Las Vegas district houses approximately one-quarter of the state’s total marijuana dispensaries.

■ Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno, D-North Las Vegas, the assistant majority floor leader of the Assembly.

■ Dennis Neilander, former chairman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board and now a member of the Mining Oversight and Accountability Commission.

“This advisory panel brings together Nevadans with a broad range of experience and expertise to develop a critical component of our state’s flourishing cannabis industry,” Sisolak said in a statement in a news release. “I am confident that this panel’s work will allow Nevada’s marijuana industry to continue to thrive and set an example for cannabis compliance nationwide.”

The other four members, who were announced last week, include:

■ J. Brin Gibson, the former gaming division chief in the Attorney General’s office.

■ Chris Giunchigliani, a former state Assemblywoman and past president of the Clark County and Nevada state education associations.

■ Arlan D. Melendez, chairman of the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony.

■ Jennifer Roberts, a law professor and associate director of UNLV’s International Center for Gaming Regulations.

