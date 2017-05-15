Nevada marijuana sales permit begins

Marijuana (Thinkstock)

The application period for Nevada’s early-start marijuana sales is officially underway.

The Department of Taxation began accepting applications todayfor businesses wanting to grow, produce and sell recreational marijuana. The licenses will allow medical marijuana dispensaries to sell cannabis products to adults 21 and over with the goal of retail sales beginning on July 1. The application deadline ends May 31.

The voter-approved ballot measure tasked the state with creating a regulated marijuana sales structure by the start of 2018. But after visiting and studying other states that legalized marijuana, Nevada officials determined that waiting a full year after the drug became legal would risk growing the black market.

Businesses will need similar licenses at the state level to begin selling marijuana to non-medical patients. Clark County, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas are all planning to issue licenses by July 1. Henderson implemented a six-month moratorium on retail marijuana in February.

Only currently licensed and operating medical marijuana establishments in good standing with the state are eligible to apply for retail, production, cultivation and testing licenses.

For the distribution licenses, the applications are open to liquor wholesalers, medical marijuana companies and operating medical marijuana distribution companies.

Permanent regulations are being crafted by the tax department, and permanent licenses are expected to be issued on Jan. 1.

License to sell

How much a 6-month recreational marijuana licenses will costs businesses:

$5,000 to apply for a license, plus an additional fee if the company is awarded a license.

Those additional fees range from:

$20,000 for retail stores

$30,000 for cultivation facilities

$10,000 for production facilities

$15,000 for testing labs

$15,000 for distributors

