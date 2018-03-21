Nevada pot sales dip in January, still ahead of projections

Stores across the state sold roughly $32.8 million worth of marijuana for the month, down from December’s $35.8 million in sales, according to statistics published by the state this week.

Henderson resident Ethan, right, purchases marijuana products during the first day of recreational sales at Acres Cannabis in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nevada’s recreational marijuana market can’t seem to figure out which way it wants to go.

Sales numbers for the Silver State’s new green market have fluctuated each month since it opened in July, going from an up month to a down month.

And January continued that trend, with the stores across the state selling roughly $32.8 million worth of marijuana, down from December’s $35.8 million in sales, according to statistics published by the state this week.

There could be several reasons for January’s numbers being down.

California’s legal marijuana market came online on Jan. 1, so there is a potential that those sales took away some from Nevada. Some observers also worried that California’s legal market would push the Golden State’s black market deeper into Nevada, where recreational marijuana prices remain some of the highest in the country.

But while the numbers have jumped up and down, each month has proven to be well over the state’s initial projections.

January followed that trend, coming in more than $8 million higher in sales than the $24 million that was projected for the month in the state’s two-year budget.

“It’s a good spot to be in, but it’s not growing like I thought it would,” said state Sen. Tick Segerblom, the Legislature’s so-called godfather of pot.

The state’s budget projected $63.5 million in revenue from the retail tax on weed in the first two years of sales. Retail consumers pay a 10 percent retail excise tax on recreational marijuana, which goes into the state’s rainy day fund.

Through seven months, the tax has brought in roughly $22.8 million to the state — just $4 million short of what state projected for the first 12 months of sales.

“All in all it’s been fantastic,” Segerblom said. “If it stays like this for two years, we’d come back with quite a bit more money than projected.”

Segerblom said he was hopeful that the state would see consistent month-over-month growth of 10 percent, but now thinks that kind of growth won’t happen until the industry can get more publicity aimed at tourists — specifically the 43-plus million who pass through Las Vegas each year.

A big hurdle is finding a place for those tourists to use the product, since gaming regulators in the state have banned pot consumption on any gaming properties and the law bars public use.

Segerblom said he believes concepts such as consumption lounges and weed-friendly events and concerts could be the solution.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.