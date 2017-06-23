Nevada retail marijuana sales on track to begin in July

Recreational marijuana sales should begin on July 1 in Nevada. (Richard Vogel/AP, File)

Tokers prepare: Recreational marijuana sales appear to be coming July 1 after all.

A legal challenge by alcohol distributors over who could transport recreational marijuana between cultivation facilities and dispensaries looked as though it might push back the state’s goal of rolling out marijuana sales on July 1.

But marijuana dispensaries that have received a temporary license will be able to sell their existing inventory starting July 1, as long as they meet packaging and labeling requirements laid out in an emergency regulation that Gov. Brian Sandoval signed Thursday, according to Tax Department spokeswoman Stephanie Klapstein. Those regulations are expected to be adopted Monday.

Andrew Jolley, CEO of the Source Dispensaries in Las Vegas, said his stores are stocking up on product that he hopes will last until the distribution issue is settled.

But Jolley said he’s not sure how long that product will hold them over because “nobody knows what the recreational sales volume is going to be.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

