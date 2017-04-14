Only blood test would be used to test for marijuana DUI in Nevada

Nevada Assemblyman Ira Hansen, R-Sparks, during a special session at the Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev. on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — A bill that would remove urine and saliva screenings from marijuana DUI tests cleared the Assembly Judiciary Committee on Friday’s deadline day in the Nevada Legislature.

Under Assembly Bill 135, police would only be able to test a person’s blood in cases of suspected stoned driving.

Proponents of the bill say science has shown that the marijuana and marijuana metabolites detected in urine and saliva tests are not the compound that cause impairment.

Assemblyman Ira Hansen, R-Sparks, voted against the bill, saying he doesn’t understand why the Legislature is working on bills that regulate marijuana when the federal government deems it illegal.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.