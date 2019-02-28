Planet 13 near Las Vegas Strip is building café, pizzeria

Planet 13, which bills itself as one of the largest dispensaries in the world, opened its doors to the public Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. The marijuana store is located near the intersection of Desert Inn Road and Sammy Davis Jr. Drive (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A marijuana dispensary near the Strip has started building a café and a pizzeria on-site.

Planet 13 announced Thursday that it kicked off construction of a coffee shop and a bistro and pizzeria.

The new offerings are designed to capture revenue from “non-cannabis consumers” and generate additional sales from cannabis buyers, and are “the first of several planned expansions” at Planet 13, the news release said.

The café, Purc Coffee, and the bistro, which will be operated by Arizona restaurant and brewery chain Rickety Cricket, will span a combined 4,500 square feet and seat 130 to 150 customers.

They are expected to be completed in the third quarter, the announcement said.

Planet 13, at 2548 W. Desert Inn Road, near Fashion Show mall and Trump International, spans 112,000 square feet. Its co-CEOs are former Henderson Mayor Bob Groesbeck and former Henderson City Councilman Larry Scheffler.

