Segerblom, Tarkanian call for marijuana money to reach schools

Sen. Tick Segerblom, D-Las Vegas, during a press conference leading up to the start of recreational marijuana sales in Las Vegas, which begin July 1, at Reef Dispensaries near the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, June 29, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

An unlikely pair of elected officials teamed up Monday to make a public call to funnel more marijuana tax monies to education in Nevada.

State Sen. Tick Segerblom, considered the godfather of pot in Nevada, and Las Vegas City Councilwoman Lois Tarkanian, who was no fan of the proposal to legalize marijuana, said during a press conference Monday that money generated by Nevada marijuana sales should be pulled out of the state’s rainy day fund and sent directly to school districts.

“We want to make sure it goes towards education,” Tarkanian said. “If this goes into the rainy day fund, it’s sometimes a dark cellar in there, and we don’t know where it goes.”

Segerblom, who is running for Clark County Commission, said he has gotten one question more than any other on the campaign trail: Why isn’t the marijuana money that was promised in Question 2, the ballot measure voters approved in 2016 that legalized recreational marijuana in Nevada, going to education?

“Question 2 passed because were told marijuana money would go to schools,” Segerblom said.

The money Tarkanian and Segerblom were talking about is the special 10 percent sales tax tacked onto all recreational marijuana purchases made at dispensaries in Nevada.

The state projected the special sales tax to generate $13.6 million over the first seven months of legal recreational marijuana sales and $62 million over the first two years of sales (recreational sales started on July 1).

But the actual numbers have far exceeded initial expectations, generating nearly $23 million in that time frame, and on track to bring in some $76 million or more for the state. Segerblom said that money could go a long ways towards helping the Clark County School District make up its $60 million budget deficit.

“Enough is enough — $75 million is coming in. Lets take that money and give it to schools,” Segerblom said.

Why pot money isn’t going to education

Marijuana is taxed on two levels: 15 percent on the wholesale at the cultivation level (this fee is often passed on to consumers in the final sales price) and 10 percent on the sale of recreational marijuana.

The revenue from the wholesale tax first goes to pay for the state and local costs of regulating the industry, and the rest of that goes to the state’s public education fund. That wholesale tax has generated just over $13 million in the first seven months of recreational sales.

But Tarkanian said during the press conference that the city of Las Vegas has received “not one penny” from the state to pay for its regulatory costs.

The 10 percent retail tax has generated $22.8 million. But all of that money has gone to the state’s rainy day fund — a decision borne out of tense politicking towards the end of the 2017 Legislature.

Gov. Brian Sandoval’s budget initially estimated that the tax would generated about $65 million over the first two years of sales, and that money was earmarked for the state’s public education fund, called the Distributive School Account.

But late in the session, Republicans attempted to use that marijuana money as hostage in their attempt to get the Democratic-held Legislature to fund the controversial Education Savings Account, a voucher-like program that would give families money to pay for such things as private school tuition or home schooling costs.

When the marijuana tax came up in the final days of the session, Republicans in the state Senate universally voted against it. Without that money, Sandoval’s budget would not have been fully funded and the threat of a special session loomed. Democrats called the bluff, and instead pulled the money out of the Education Savings Account and put that into the general education fund in place of the marijuana money. They then voted to put the money from that special sales tax into the state’s rainy day fund, where they could watch how the market performed and make a decision on where to put it at a later date.

