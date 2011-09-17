News

Pot of noodles sparks blaze at Las Vegas apartment

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 17, 2011 - 2:18 pm
 

Four people were injured when their Las Vegas apartment caught fire after they left a pot of noodles cooking on the stove unattended.

Las Vegas firefighters say the fire sparked just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday in a downtown apartment complex. Five adults were in the living room at the time and used fire extinguishers to put out the blaze.

Officials say two people were treated for smoke inhalation and two others had cuts from broken glass. All four were expected to be released later.

The American Red Cross is assisting the people who live in the apartment.

Damage to the kitchen is estimated at $5,000.

Firefighters say cooking is the leading cause of fires in the country. They urge people to not leave a stove unattended.

