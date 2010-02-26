Rain expected for NASCAR Weekend

Mother Nature isn’t making easy for Danica Patrick’s first NASCAR race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Patrick is set to drive in the Sam’s Town 300 of the Nationwide Series on Saturday. And rain is expected to hit in the afternoon, just in time for the 1:30 p.m. race.

Showers are expected to fall throughout the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. About one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch is expected with temperatures reaching the low to mid 50s.

But race fans shouldn’t fear. The speedway has lights, so expect officials to try to complete the Sam’s Town 300 sometime on Saturday — especially since NASCAR has conflicting TV contracts for the Nationwide (on ESPN) and Sprint Cup (Fox) race.

There is a slight chance of rain on Sunday, but conditions are expected to clear up for the start of the Shelby American Sprint Cup race at noon.

