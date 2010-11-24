Randy Quaid says Canada has saved his life

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Randy Quaid said if it weren’t for Canada’s refugee system, he and his wife would be dead. The actor made the comment Tuesday as he entered his immigration and refugee board hearing in Vancouver, where he and his wife Evi were picked up last month on an outstanding warrant in the United States. The pair quickly claimed refugee status and their hearings have been conducted amid their bizarre claims of being hunted by what they call “Hollywood star whackers.”