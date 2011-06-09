Rapper Flo Rida charged with DUI in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A large crowd pleaded with officers to let rapper Flo Rida go and one fan offered to drive him home after he was charged with driving under the influence early Thursday in Miami Beach, police said.

According to an arrest report, officers spotted his 2008 Bugatti driving erratically about 3:45 a.m. The report said the rapper, whose real name is Tramar Dillard, failed a field sobriety test, blew twice the legal limit on a device to measure his blood-alcohol level, had bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred his speech.

After his second attempt at trying to walk a straight line the rapper said, "officers, I can’t do this. I don’t feel I can walk a straight line. I had a few drinks. Let’s try another test. I live on the other side of the bridge. I can make it home," according to the Miami Beach Police.

The 31-year-old was charged with DUI and driving with a suspended license after failing to pay a traffic ticket. He is being held on $2,000 bond.

An email seeking comment was sent to his agent Thursday.

His debut song, the party jam "Low," and "Right Round" both hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.