Red Rock Canyon wildfire expected to be contained by tonight

A 20-acre fire that broke out Friday morning in the Red Rock National Conservation Area is expected to be fully contained before Sunday.

Crews fight a fire in the Pine Creek trail area in the Red Rock National Conservation Area on Friday, June 22, 2018, in Las Vegas (BLM Southern Nevada)

Smoke from a wildfire is seen at the Pine Creek trail, off the 13-mile scenic loop of the Red Rock National Conservation Area on Friday, June 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The fire, which was reported about 6:15 a.m. and had stopped spreading by noon Friday at the Pine Creek Canyon trail, was estimated to be about 70 percent contained Saturday morning, according to Bureau of Land Management officials. Full containment of the blaze now smoldering in desert shrubs, grasses and pinion pine is expected by 6 p.m.

Containment efforts continued overnight Saturday, with the number of firefighters on scene dwindling from 60 on Friday to about 50 by Saturday morning.

In its path, the fire left behind a mosaic pattern. The scorched land amounted to about 20 acres, but the perimeter of the total affected area stretched about 91 acres because of the large “unburned islands,” according to BLM spokeswoman Kirsten Cannon.

The Pine Creek trail is located northwest of the roughly 195,820-acre park’s scenic loop exit. The 13-mile scenic drive has not been affected by the fire, although the Pine Creek parking lot and trails in the immediate area will remain closed as crews work toward full containment, officials said.

No injuries have been reported.

The exact cause of the fire had not been determined as of Saturday. BLM officials will handle the investigation.

