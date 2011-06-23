Reid awards Huntsman edge over Romney

WASHINGTON — Given a choice between the two Mormons — both Republican — running for president, Sen. Harry Reid left no doubt this week which one he would not want to see elected.

WASHINGTON — Given a choice between the two Mormons — both Republican — running for president, Sen. Harry Reid left no doubt this week which one he would not want to see elected.

Given a choice, “I would favor (Jon) Huntsman,” the Democratic Senate majority leader from Nevada and highest-ranking Mormon in Congress said.

In favoring the former Utah governor, who declared his candidacy on Tuesday, Reid blasted fellow Mormon and presumed GOP front-runner Mitt Romney, the former governor of Massachusetts.

“Here is a man who doesn’t know who he is,” Reid said, saying Romney has switched positions on gay marriage, abortion and health care reform. Romney once was in favor of those but now opposes them, Reid said.

Reid has friendly ties to the Huntsman family, and in particular Jon Huntsman Sr., the candidate’s father.

Nevada political columnist Jon Ralston reported Wednesday that Jon Huntsman Jr. as governor appointed Reid’s son, Josh, to the Utah Board of Regents.

In addition, members of the Huntsman family, though not the GOP presidential candidate himself, have donated $25,800 to Reid campaigns, according to campaign finance records.

In any event, Reid made clear that he would not be voting in any Republican primary. “I don’t have a choice in that race,” he said.