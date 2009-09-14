Reid seeks probe of contractor from Las Vegas area electrocuted in Iraq

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid is asking the State Department and Pentagon to investigate the electrocution death of a 25-year-old private contractor from the Las Vegas area who was killed while showering in his dormitory in Baghdad.

Reid says he wants to know whether Adam Hermanson’s death resulted from faulty electrical work. Hermanson was from Reid’s home state of Nevada.

Electrical wiring has been an outgoing problem in Iraq that the military has been trying to fix. At least three troops have been electrocuted while showering since the start of the Iraq War, and others have been electrocuted elsewhere.

Hermanson died Sept. 1.

Reid made the request Monday in letters to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Defense Secretary Robert Gates.