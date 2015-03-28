Reid’s personal and career milestones — TIMELINE

Successful election campaigns and positions of leadership have marked U.S. Sen. Harry Reid’s career.
▶ 1939 Born Dec. 2 in Searchlight.
▶ 1957 Graduates from Basic High School in Henderson, where he met teacher, mentor and future Gov. Mike O’Callaghan, an influential force in Reid’s political development.
▶ 1959 Marries Landra Gould, goes on to father five children
▶ 1961 Graduates from Utah State University. Begins law school at George Washington University while working as a U.S. Capitol police officer.
▶ 1964 Graduates from George Washington University School of Law; hired as Henderson city attorney.
▶ 1968 Elected to the Nevada Assembly.
▶ 1970 Elected Nevada lieutenant governor, defeating Republican Bob Broadbent.
▶ 1974 Loses U.S. Senate race to Republican Paul Laxalt by 611 votes.
▶ 1975 Loses Las Vegas mayoral race to Bill Briare.
▶ 1977 Appointed chairman, Nevada Gaming Commission; presides during tumultuous cleanup of casinos from organized crime influence.
▶ 1978 Takes part in an FBI sting that videotapes entertainment manager Jack Gordon offering Reid a $12,000 bribe. An angry Reidattempts to choke Gordon.
▶ February 1980 In midst of casino cleanup battles, Gaming Control Board clears Reid of allegations of criminal ties. Reid calls entire period “the worst time in my family’s life.”
▶ 1981 Escapes injury when bomb is detected in family station wagon.
▶ 1982, Wins election to U.S. House, defeating Republican Peggy Cavnar.
▶ 1986 Wins election to U.S. Senate, defeating former Rep. James Santini.
▶ 1987 Begins service in U.S. Senate.
▶ Nov. 4, 1987 Takes part in nine-hour Senate filibuster over Yucca Mountain; slows but does not kill bill.
▶ 1992 Re-elected to Senate, beating rancher Demar Dahl.
▶ 1998 Re-elected to Senate by 428 votes, beating Republican Rep. John Ensign.
▶ 1999 Serves as Senate Democratic whip, effectively the assistant Democratic leader, through 2005.
▶ 2004 Re-elected to Senate over real estate investor Richard Ziser.
▶ 2005 Elected Senate minority leader following defeat of party leader Tom Daschle, D-S.D.
▶ 2007 Elected Senate majority leader, begins four terms as leader.
▶ 2008 Supports Barack Obama for president, a partnership that leads to the cancellation of the Yucca Mountain project and positions Reid to advance Obama’s priorities in Congress.
▶ Feb. 13, 2009 Completes Senate action on American Recovery and Reinvestment Act to stimulate the economy from recession.
▶ Dec. 24, 2009 Completes Senate action on Affordable Care Act, a signature achievement of the Obama administration.
▶ 2010 Re-elected to Senate over former Assemblywoman and Tea Party conservative Sharron Angle.
▶ June 27, 2013 Shepherds Senate passage of U.S. immigration reform bill, which is not taken up in House
▶ Summer 2014 Sells home in Searchlight, moves to Henderson.
▶ Jan. 1, 2015 Injured in exercise accident at Henderson home.
▶ 2015 Elected Senate minority leader after Democrats’ loss of control.
▶ March 27, 2015 Announces he will retire from the Senate when term expires in January 2017.
Compiled by Steve Tetreault.