Reid’s personal and career milestones — TIMELINE

Successful election campaigns and positions of leadership have marked U.S. Sen. Harry Reid’s career.

Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid during an interview at UNLV's William S. Boyd School of Law building in Las Vegas, Friday, March 16, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

▶ 1939 Born Dec. 2 in Searchlight.

▶ 1957 Graduates from Basic High School in Henderson, where he met teacher, mentor and future Gov. Mike O’Callaghan, an influential force in Reid’s political development.

▶ 1959 Marries Landra Gould, goes on to father five children

▶ 1961 Graduates from Utah State University. Begins law school at George Washington University while working as a U.S. Capitol police officer.

▶ 1964 Graduates from George Washington University School of Law; hired as Henderson city attorney.

▶ 1968 Elected to the Nevada Assembly.

▶ 1970 Elected Nevada lieutenant governor, defeating Republican Bob Broadbent.

▶ 1974 Loses U.S. Senate race to Republican Paul Laxalt by 611 votes.

▶ 1975 Loses Las Vegas mayoral race to Bill Briare.

▶ 1977 Appointed chairman, Nevada Gaming Commission; presides during tumultuous cleanup of casinos from organized crime influence.

▶ 1978 Takes part in an FBI sting that videotapes entertainment manager Jack Gordon offering Reid a $12,000 bribe. An angry Reidattempts to choke Gordon.

▶ February 1980 In midst of casino cleanup battles, Gaming Control Board clears Reid of allegations of criminal ties. Reid calls entire period “the worst time in my family’s life.”

▶ 1981 Escapes injury when bomb is detected in family station wagon.

▶ 1982, Wins election to U.S. House, defeating Republican Peggy Cavnar.

▶ 1986 Wins election to U.S. Senate, defeating former Rep. James Santini.

▶ 1987 Begins service in U.S. Senate.

▶ Nov. 4, 1987 Takes part in nine-hour Senate filibuster over Yucca Mountain; slows but does not kill bill.

▶ 1992 Re-elected to Senate, beating rancher Demar Dahl.

▶ 1998 Re-elected to Senate by 428 votes, beating Republican Rep. John Ensign.

▶ 1999 Serves as Senate Democratic whip, effectively the assistant Democratic leader, through 2005.

▶ 2004 Re-elected to Senate over real estate investor Richard Ziser.

▶ 2005 Elected Senate minority leader following defeat of party leader Tom Daschle, D-S.D.

▶ 2007 Elected Senate majority leader, begins four terms as leader.

▶ 2008 Supports Barack Obama for president, a partnership that leads to the cancellation of the Yucca Mountain project and positions Reid to advance Obama’s priorities in Congress.

▶ Feb. 13, 2009 Completes Senate action on American Recovery and Reinvestment Act to stimulate the economy from recession.

▶ Dec. 24, 2009 Completes Senate action on Affordable Care Act, a signature achievement of the Obama administration.

▶ 2010 Re-elected to Senate over former Assemblywoman and Tea Party conservative Sharron Angle.

▶ June 27, 2013 Shepherds Senate passage of U.S. immigration reform bill, which is not taken up in House

▶ Summer 2014 Sells home in Searchlight, moves to Henderson.

▶ Jan. 1, 2015 Injured in exercise accident at Henderson home.

▶ 2015 Elected Senate minority leader after Democrats’ loss of control.

▶ March 27, 2015 Announces he will retire from the Senate when term expires in January 2017.

Compiled by Steve Tetreault.