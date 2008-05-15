Reno area faces homeless services shortfall

RENO — Elected officials from Reno, Sparks and Washoe County are grappling with a $1 million shortfall in funding for homeless services, including the opening of a new family shelter and services building.

During a meeting Monday, Reno Mayor Bob Cashell asked for a report within 90 days on how to fund the Community Assistance Center.

The shortfall has been reduced from $1.6 million in the past few weeks by delaying the opening of the $12 million building until October. City and county officials also expect a new shelter operator to agree to work with volunteers.

The Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission, which operated the men’s shelter since it opened in 2005, withdrew its proposal a few months ago.

The new contract would cover the men and women’s shelter in one building and the family shelter and part of the resource center devoted to mail and telephones in the new building. Reno has raised $26.5 million, mostly federal funds and grants, to build the campus.

Volunteers of America for Northern California and the Sierra, and Westcare of Nevada have submitted proposals to take over the shelters on July 1. Westcare operates a new triage center for mentally ill and-or substance abusers while the Volunteers of America operates a large senior housing complex. Negotiations for one provider are under way.

Food costs and hiring caseworkers and other professional staff are largely responsible for the increased estimates. The budget for the men’s shelter will increase from $257,074 this fiscal year to an estimated $997,136 for the fiscal year beginning July 1.