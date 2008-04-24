Reno roads face $5 billion shortfall

RENO — More than half of respondents to a recent survey said developers should pay higher fees to ease the Reno area’s road and traffic problems.

Two-thirds support some sort of local solution, with most saying congestion has increased “a lot” across the Truckee Meadows in the past five years.

Those were among the key findings of the survey commissioned in March by the Regional Transportation Commission, which is considering placing a ballot question before Reno-area voters to help erase a $5 billion-plus shortfall faced by the region’s street and highway system by 2040.

“One thing that’s clear is transportation is a very critical issue,” RTC Executive Director Greg Krause said of the results.

InfoSearch International conducted the phone survey of 700 registered voters who said they are very likely to vote in November’s election.

Respondents listed traffic and transportation third among issues of importance in Washoe County, behind public safety and education but ahead of flood control.

Traffic congestion was cited by 44 percent of respondents as their greatest transportation concern. Another 37 percent said they are “extremely” concerned about congestion.

Two-thirds, or 66 percent, said they would support local efforts to improve roads and alleviate congestion, and 60 percent said higher developer fees would be the best way to raise money, followed by an increase in registration fees and an increase in sales tax.

The survey represents a first look at voter sentiment concerning the ballot question, being explored by a committee composed of government officials, business and labor leaders.

Another survey is likely this summer if the transportation commission proceeds with a question.

Krause acknowledged a sour economy will pose a challenge in passing any question this year.

Soaring inflation and diminishing support from the state and federal governments have the region facing a $5.2 billion shortfall for streets and highways over the next three decades, transportation commission officials said.

A $1 billion shortage is anticipated over the same period for mass transit.

Officials said it’s unlikely a single ballot question could raise enough money to cover the entire cost.

“Pursuit of a complete solution, trying to pursue that in one step with the voters, is probably unrealistic,” according to transportation commission Deputy Director Derek Morse.